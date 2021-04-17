Technology News
  • Oppo A94 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A94 5G is a rebranded Oppo Reno 5Z 5G and comes with the same specifications.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 April 2021 14:45 IST
Oppo A94 5G is offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Oppo A94 5G has a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast charging
  • Oppo A94 5G has a quad rear camera setup
  • The phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack

Oppo A94 5G launched in the European market as a rebranded Oppo Reno 5Z 5G that debuted in Singapore last week. The phone joins the 4G-enabled Oppo A94 that launched early last month. The Oppo A94 5G comes with the same specifications as the Oppo Reno 5Z 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a quad-rear camera setup, and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It is offered in two colours and a single RAM and storage configuration. The phone has slim bezels on the sides and a relatively thicker chin.

Oppo A94 5G price

Oppo A94 5G is priced at EUR 359 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Cosmo Blue and Fluid Black colours. The phone is listed on multiple European websites and will be go on sale from May 3. As of now, the company has not shared any information on its international availability.

Oppo A94 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A94 5G runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 409ppi pixel density, and 800 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A94 5G packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The other three camera sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, apart from 5G. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Oppo A94 5G packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. It measures 160.1x73.4x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Oppo A94 5G

Oppo A94 5G

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
