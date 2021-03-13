Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online

Oppo is reportedly working on two new A-series phones called Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G. The former handset seems to be a 5G model of the already launched Oppo A94. The 4G model went official in the UAE just a few days ago, and now a new leak suggests that a 5G model may be in the offing too. The pricing, renders, and specifications of Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G have leaked online, and the two phones are expected to run on Android 11, have a quad camera setup on the back, and sport a hole-punch display.

Oppo A94 5G specifications, design (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted information about the two phones – Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G. Oppo A94 5G's leaked renders suggest that the phone may have a flat hole-punch display with a slim chin at the bottom, a quad camera setup on the back inside a rectangular camera module, and a gradient blue and purple back panel finish. Oppo A94 5G is expected to be priced at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,000) to EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 34,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option.

As for specifications, Oppo A94 5G is expected to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It may have expandable storage of up to 256GB.

The quad rear camera setup on Oppo A94 5G is expected to include a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone is reported to support dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC connectivity. It is tipped to measure 160.1x73.4x7.8mm and weigh 173 grams.

Oppo A54 5G specifications, design (expected)

Coming to Oppo A54 5G, the phone's leaked render shows a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner. It is seen to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is tipped to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. The phone may feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display and is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB RAM And 128GB internal storage. The phone may measure 162.9x74.7x8.4mm and weigh 190 grams. All the other specifications, including camera, are reported to be identical to Oppo A94 5G. Oppo A54 5G is expected to be priced at EUR 200 to EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 17,300 to Rs. 26,000).