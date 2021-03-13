Technology News
loading

Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online

Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G are expected to run on Android 11, have a quad camera setup on the back, and sport a hole-punch display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 March 2021 14:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Oppo A94 5G may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo A54 5G may feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display
  • Oppo A94 5G is expected to include a 48-megapixel main camera
  • Oppo A54 5G may be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC

Oppo is reportedly working on two new A-series phones called Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G. The former handset seems to be a 5G model of the already launched Oppo A94. The 4G model went official in the UAE just a few days ago, and now a new leak suggests that a 5G model may be in the offing too. The pricing, renders, and specifications of Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G have leaked online, and the two phones are expected to run on Android 11, have a quad camera setup on the back, and sport a hole-punch display.

Oppo A94 5G specifications, design (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted information about the two phones – Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G. Oppo A94 5G's leaked renders suggest that the phone may have a flat hole-punch display with a slim chin at the bottom, a quad camera setup on the back inside a rectangular camera module, and a gradient blue and purple back panel finish. Oppo A94 5G is expected to be priced at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,000) to EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 34,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option.

As for specifications, Oppo A94 5G is expected to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It may have expandable storage of up to 256GB.

The quad rear camera setup on Oppo A94 5G is expected to include a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone is reported to support dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC connectivity. It is tipped to measure 160.1x73.4x7.8mm and weigh 173 grams.

Oppo A54 5G specifications, design (expected)

Coming to Oppo A54 5G, the phone's leaked render shows a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner. It is seen to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is tipped to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. The phone may feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display and is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB RAM And 128GB internal storage. The phone may measure 162.9x74.7x8.4mm and weigh 190 grams. All the other specifications, including camera, are reported to be identical to Oppo A94 5G. Oppo A54 5G is expected to be priced at EUR 200 to EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 17,300 to Rs. 26,000).

Oppo A94 5G

Oppo A94 5G

Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo A54 5G

Oppo A54 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A94 5G, Oppo A94 5G Price, Oppo A94 5G Specifications, Oppo A54 5G, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
BolSubol Mobile App Launched Ahead of Assembly Elections, to Show Poll Statistics and Economic Data
Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Charging Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  4. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  5. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Cameras Launched
  6. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro Review
  7. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Here’s How to Make WhatsApp Calls From Your PC or Laptop
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro Teased Again in Promo Video With Hasselblad-Branded Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  2. BolSubol Mobile App Launched Ahead of Assembly Elections, to Show Poll Statistics and Economic Data
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  4. Chrome for Android v89 Gets Faster Startup, Page Load Speeds
  5. Apple’s Original HomePod Smart Speaker Discontinued, to Be Available Till Stocks Last
  6. ISRO Sounding Rocket RH-560 Launched to Study Neutral Winds and Plasma Dynamics
  7. Beeple $69-Million NFT’s Mystery Buyer Revealed by Christie’s
  8. Elon Musk Sued by Tesla Investor Who Claims Tweets Violate SEC Settlement
  9. Amazon Canada Warehouse Ordered to Close Down Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
  10. Digital Media Regulation Sparks Fears of Curbs on Press Freedom in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com