Oppo A93s 5G With 90Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A93s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 July 2021 11:39 IST
Oppo A93s 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Oppo A93s 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • Oppo A93s 5G packs 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Oppo A93s 5G has a triple camera setup at the back

Oppo A93s 5G has launched in China with a triple camera setup at the back and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and features a hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 600nits peak brightness. The Oppo A93s 5G has a rectangular-shaped camera module at with three sensors sitting arranged vertically. On the front, it used a hole-punch display, with the cut out placed on the top left corner of the Oppo A93s 5G screen. No announcement has been made about its international launch so far.

Oppo A93s 5G price, sale

The new Oppo A93s 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900) for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The phone comes in Early Summer Light Sea, Summer Night Star River, White Peach Soda colour options. Sale of the phone will begin on July 30 in China.

Oppo A93s 5G specifications

On the specifications front, the Oppo A93s 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. It features a 6.5 inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 405ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and up to 600 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 256GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for cameras, the Oppo A93s 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera (f/1.7 aperture) 2-megapixel portrait lens (f/2.4 aperture), and a 2-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture). Rear shooting modes include support night scene, video, photo, portrait, slow motion, time-lapse photography, professional, panoramic, super text, macro, scan, ultra-clear image quality, AI ID photo, cute shooting, and more. Up front, the phone has a 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Front shooting modes include support night scene, video, photo, portrait, time-lapse photography, panorama, AI ID photo, and cute shooting.

The Oppo A93s 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth v5.1. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the dimensions are 162.9x74.7x8.4mm, and the phone weighs 188 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Oppo A93s 5G, Oppo A93s 5G Price, Oppo A93s 5G Specifications, Oppo
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Receiving OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 Update with Bitmoji Always On Display, OnePlus Store App

