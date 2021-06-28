Technology News
loading

Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Expected to Launch Soon

Oppo A93s 5G price is expected to range from CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) to CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,300).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 June 2021 14:06 IST
Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Expected to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: China Telecom

Oppo A93s 5G is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular module

Highlights
  • Oppo A93s 5G is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  • The smartphone is expected to run Android 11-based ColorOS 11
  • Oppo A93s 5G is expected to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display

Oppo A93s 5G was reportedly spotted on the China Telecom website ahead of its alleged official launch on July 9. The listing on the China Telecom website shows key specifications and the design of the upcoming A-series smartphone from Oppo. The smartphone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular module. Oppo A93s 5G may sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Oppo A93s 5G price (expected)

The listing for Oppo A93s 5G was spotted on China Telecom product library database. As per the listing, Oppo is offering the smartphone in two storage variants - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The Chinese tech giant has priced the former at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and the latter at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,300), as per the listing. Oppo A93s 5G will also be launched in three colour variants - Early Summer Light Sea, Summer Night Star River, and White Peach Soda. The listing on the China Telecom website was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Oppo A93s 5G specifications (expected)

Oppo A93s 5G is expected to run Android 11-based ColorOS 11. The smartphone may sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, Oppo A93s 5G is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, an 8-megapixel sensor is expected at the front. The phone may come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Oppo A93s 5G may measure 162.9x74.7x8.42mm and weigh 189 grams. Oppo may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A93s 5G

Oppo A93s 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A93s 5G, Oppo A93s 5G Price, Oppo A93s Specifications, Android 11, ColorOS, ColorOS 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, Yoga Tab 11, Tab P11 Plus, Tab M7 (3rd Gen), and Tab M8 (3rd Gen) Launched

Related Stories

Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Expected to Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Tipped, May Come With Dimensity 1200 SoC
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  4. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  5. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  6. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
  10. Even Gold-Obsessed Indians Are Now Pouring Billions Into Cryptocurrencies
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Model Launched in India: Price, Offers, More
  2. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Expected to Launch Soon
  3. Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, Yoga Tab 11, Tab P11 Plus, Tab M7 (3rd Gen), and Tab M8 (3rd Gen) Launched
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmarking Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  5. Winamp Skin Museum Helps Nostalgic Users Re-Live Their Favorite Audio Player
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Bitcoin Buying Frenzy: Even Gold-Obsessed Indians Are Now Pouring Billions Into Cryptocurrencies
  8. Motorola Berlin, Berlin NA, Kyoto, PStar Specifications Leaked; Expected to Be Edge 20 Series: Report
  9. Facebook, Google Hearing on Safeguarding Users’ Rights to Be Held on June 29 by Parliament Committee on IT
  10. FAU-G Multiplayer 5v5 Team Deathmatch Released in Closed Beta on Google Play With Limited Slots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com