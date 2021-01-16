Oppo A93 5G has been launched officially in China as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and packs a triple rear camera setup on the back. The rear cameras include a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel macro and monochrome lenses. Oppo A93 5G also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a full-HD hole-punch display.

Oppo A93 5G price

Oppo A93 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) in China for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. There is also an 8GB + 128GB storage model launched alongside, but its price is not announced. The 256GB storage model is up for pre-order via JD.com. Shipping is expected to begin on January 20. Oppo A93 5G comes in Silver, Black, and Aurora colour options.

Oppo A93 5G specifications

The Oppo A93 5G smartphone runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 405ppi pixel density and 480 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

As for imaging, Oppo A93 5G has a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera placed inside the hole-punch cut out with an f/2.0 aperture.

There is a large 5,000mAh battery on board with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options on Oppo A93 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi ac. Sensors on board include geomagnetic induction, proximity sensor, light sensor, acceleration sensor, gravity sensor, and gyroscope.

