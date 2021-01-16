Technology News
loading

Oppo A93 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A93 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and another 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 January 2021 16:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A93 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A93 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Oppo A93 5G features a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack
  • The phone is up for pre-order on the Oppo China site
  • Oppo A93 5G comes in Silver, Black, and Aurora colours

Oppo A93 5G has been launched officially in China as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and packs a triple rear camera setup on the back. The rear cameras include a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel macro and monochrome lenses. Oppo A93 5G also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a full-HD hole-punch display.

Oppo A93 5G price

Oppo A93 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) in China for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. There is also an 8GB + 128GB storage model launched alongside, but its price is not announced. The 256GB storage model is up for pre-order via JD.com. Shipping is expected to begin on January 20. Oppo A93 5G comes in Silver, Black, and Aurora colour options.

Oppo A93 5G specifications

The Oppo A93 5G smartphone runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 405ppi pixel density and 480 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

As for imaging, Oppo A93 5G has a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera placed inside the hole-punch cut out with an f/2.0 aperture.

There is a large 5,000mAh battery on board with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options on Oppo A93 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi ac. Sensors on board include geomagnetic induction, proximity sensor, light sensor, acceleration sensor, gravity sensor, and gyroscope.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A93 5G

Oppo A93 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Oppo A93 5G, Oppo A93 5G PRice, Oppo A93 5G specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Union Election to Start in February, First Since 2014

Related Stories

Oppo A93 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12.5 Developer Version Rollout Begins for 28 Xiaomi Phones
  2. Airtel Xstream Rs. 3,999 Plan Buyers Will Now Get Free 1Gbps Wi-Fi Router
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52 Being Produced in India, 5G Variant Expected: Report
  4. Apple Store Offering Rs. 5,000 Cashback on Orders Over Rs. 44,900
  5. Thomson Launches 42-Inch, 43-Inch Path Android TVs in India
  6. WhatsApp Delays New Privacy Policy by Three Months Amid Severe Criticism
  7. Truecaller CEO: A Market Like India Is a Bit More Complex
  8. PlayStation 5 Won’t Go on Pre-Orders Again in India Before February 2 Sale
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Signal Is Down Now, Because of Millions of New Users Joining
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A93 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazon Union Election to Start in February, First Since 2014
  3. Samsung S Pen Pro Pencil-Sized Stylus Launched Alongside Galaxy S21 Series
  4. Truecaller’s Alan Mamedi Says Half the Indian Smartphones Have the Caller ID App
  5. MIUI 12.5 Developer Version Rollout Begins for 28 Xiaomi Phones: Full List
  6. Apple Said to Consider Foldable iPhone; Minor Changes Planned for 2021 Models
  7. Facebook, Twitter, More Social Media Face Push From Investors Over Control Ahead of US Inauguration
  8. Amazon Will Let Companies Build Voice Assistants on Alexa
  9. Walmart's E-Commerce Chief Marc Lore to Step Down After Nearly Five Years
  10. WhatsApp Delays New Privacy Policy by Three Months Amid Severe Criticism
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com