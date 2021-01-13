Oppo A93 5G has been listed on a Chinese telecom site, showing possible key specifications and pricing of the upcoming phone. The listing indicates that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC under the hood, and pack a 5,000mAh battery. Oppo A93 was launched in October 2020 and it appears that Oppo is set to launch the phone's 5G variant in China anytime now. Oppo A93 5G, however, looks different from its 4G variant.

The China Telecom listing of Oppo A93 5G carries the PEHM00 model number. As visible in the pictures put up by the telecom site, Oppo A93 5G sports a curved screen with a hole-punch cutout.

Oppo A93 5G price (expected)

Oppo A93 5G is expected to be priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 24,900) as per the China Telecom listing. It will likely be offered in Aurora, Dazzling Black, and Elegant Silver colour variants. It may be launched on January 15.

Oppo A93 5G specifications (expected

The dual-SIM Oppo phone runs on Android 11, as per the listing. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display (2,400x1,080 pixels) and come with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The listing shows that Oppo A93 5G will be powered by the SM4350, which is the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC.

For photos and videos, the smartphone is likely to have a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, Oppo A93 5G may have an 8-megapixel front camera, as per the listing.

Oppo A93 5G is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery and have 18W fast charging. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

