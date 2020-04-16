Technology News
loading

Oppo A92s Alleged Renders Surface Online, Colour Options Tipped

Oppo A92s is expected to have 120Hz display and up to 12GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 April 2020 18:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A92s Alleged Renders Surface Online, Colour Options Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo A92s may come with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo A92s might be offered in White, Black, and Pink colour variants
  • Oppo A92s is expected to have 120Hz display
  • The phone is also expected to have 5G support

Oppo A92s, an upcoming smartphone by the Chinese manufacturer, has been surfaced in official-looking renders, showing off three colour variants of the phone. It looks like the alleged Oppo A92s will come in Black, Pink, and White colours. The renders also point to the camera configuration on the back that is believed to include four sensors in a square shaped module. The Oppo A92s has been previously spotted on a few certification websites as well as on Geekbench that hinted at some of the expected key specifications of the phone.

The alleged Oppo A92s renders were published on Weibo and show three colour variants that are expected to be released for the upcoming Oppo A92s. Black, Pink, and White variants are seen in the renders. However, the Black variant has a blueish tint to it.

The side-mounted fingerprint scanner can be seen on the right side of the phone in the images, as well as the 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. The volume buttons are on the left side of screen that houses the hole-punch camera design for the two front cameras.

The Oppo A92s was reportedly spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA's website that hinted at some key specifications of the phone. It showed 6.57-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) display, up to 12GB of RAM, 3,890mAh battery, and 5G support.

The cameras were also listed, and the primary shooter might pack a 48-megapixel sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The Oppo A92s is expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate screen as well. The phone could also be powered by the octa-core Dimensity 800 5G chipset.

Oppo has not made any official announcements regarding the Oppo A92s so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Oppo A92s

Oppo A92s

Display 6.57-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3890mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A92s, Oppo A92s colours, Oppo A92s specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
TikTok To Disable Direct Messages for Users Under 16, Introduces Family Pairing for Better Parental Controls

Related Stories

Oppo A92s Alleged Renders Surface Online, Colour Options Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. Government Tells Officials to Stay Off Zoom, Advises on How to Be Secure
  3. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  6. OnePlus Teases Mystery Product Launch Today, Could It Be OnePlus 8 Lite?
  7. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India Tomorrow
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  9. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  10. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X50 Youth Edition Spotted on 3C, 5G Support and 30W Fast Charging Tipped
  2. LG G7 ThinQ Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India
  3. Oppo A92s Alleged Renders Surface Online, Colour Options Tipped
  4. TikTok To Disable Direct Messages for Users Under 16, Introduces Family Pairing for Better Parental Controls
  5. iPhone SE (2020) Features 3GB RAM and 1,821mAh Battery, Chinese Telco Tips
  6. Apple iPhone SE (2020) Misses Out on Ultra-Wideband Locator Chip
  7. iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Newly Discovered Asteroid Zipped Past Earth on April 15
  9. Microsoft Translator Adds Support for Five More Indian Languages
  10. Mrs. Serial Killer: Netflix Drops First Look for New Movie, Trailer Out Friday
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com