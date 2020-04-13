Technology News
loading

Oppo A92s Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leaked; Oppo A12 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Oppo A12 listing reveals that the phone will feature a 6.22-inch HD+ display, and be powered by a 2GHz Mediatek octa-core processor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 April 2020 13:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A92s Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leaked; Oppo A12 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Photo Credit: Weibo, Twitter/ Xiaomishka

Oppo A92s is listed to pack LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 2.1 storage

Highlights
  • Oppo A92s renders suggest a quad camera setup at the back
  • Oppo A12 is listed on Bluetooth side with model number CPH2083
  • Oppo A92s is seen to sport a side fingerprint sensor

Previously rumoured Oppo A12 has bagged Bluetooth SIG certification alongside two unknown Oppo devices with model numbers CPH2067 and CPH2069. A new Oppo A92s phone has also leaked online and pricing information, key specification details, design language, and three colour options of the phone have been tipped. Two new Oppo phones have been spotted on TENAA revealing key details about these phones. All in all, these leaks suggest that Oppo is busy working on numerous phones to launch in the future.

Oppo A92s

Starting with the alleged Oppo A92s, it has been leaked in an official-looking poster on Weibo. This poster suggests that the phone will come with a 120Hz display refresh rate (or touch sampling rate) and offer 5G support. This new phone is tipped to carry the model number PDKM00, and it has also been spotted on MIIT and TENAA as well. The MIIT listing suggests that the Oppo A92s features a 6.57-inch dual hole-punch display, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G processor. It should pack LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 2.1 storage, and a large 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

As for cameras, the Oppo A92s is listed to feature a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel and 2-megapaixel selfie cameras. Furthermore, the listing says that the phone has 8.1mm thickness, and weighs 184 grams. The tipped TENAA listing has similar specifications, but it lists the battery to be at 3,890mAh.

Apart from specifications, the Oppo A92s has also leaked in another poster by Xiaomishka that reveals its design, price, and even colour options. The phone is listed to come in an 8GB RAM + 1298GB storage configuration, and is tipped to be priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 27,000). The phone is seen to sport a unique quad camera setup design on the top left corner. The cameras are inside a square-shaped module, with adjacent cameras and flash outlined in a pill-shaped design. The official poster shows a side fingerprint sensor, and the phone can be seen in Black, White, and Pink finishes.

Oppo A12

Coming to the Oppo A12, the device has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site with model number CPH2083. The listing reveals that the phone will feature a 6.22-inch HD+ display, and be powered by a 2GHz Mediatek octa-core processor. It packs a 4,230mAh battery, features Bluetooth v5, and offers 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi support. It is also listed to run on ColorOS 6.1.2. The Oppo A12 has been listed earlier on the IMDA site with the same model number.

Two unidentified Oppo phones with model numbers CPH2067 and CPH2069 were also spotted on Bluetooth SIG site. The listing suggests that the two phones will run on ColorOS 7.0 and support Bluetooth 5.0. Details on these two phones are scarce at the moment, and there's no clarity on what they may be called.

Tipster Digital Chat Station also leaks another unknown Oppo device with model number PCRT01. The listing shows a 6.4-inch display, Android 10 software, and a 3,935mAh battery. This mystery phone is listed to measure 160.3x74.3x7.96mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A92s, Oppo A92s Price, Oppo A92s Specifications, Oppo A92s Colours, Oppo A92s Renders, Oppo A12, Oppo A12 Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification, Could Be Close to Launch
Oppo A92s Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leaked; Oppo A12 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series High-Res Case Images Leak Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  2. Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31 Update Rendering Phones Unusable, Some Users Report
  4. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Amazon India Plans to Kill Prime Now in Favour of Amazon Fresh
  7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Design Teased Ahead of April 14 Launch
  8. Best Pandemic Movies & Series on Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and More
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Could Launch at These Prices
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A92s Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leaked; Oppo A12 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG
  2. Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification, Could Be Close to Launch
  3. OnePlus 8 Series High-Res Case Images Leak Ahead of Launch, OnePlus 8 Pro Retail Box, Live Image Spotted
  4. The Simpsons Begins Streaming April 15 on Disney+ Hotstar — All Episodes and Movie
  5. Russia Space Chief Spars With Elon Musk Over Launch Pricing
  6. Google Search Adds Actual Easter Eggs and 3D Easter Bunny to Mark Easter
  7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Design Teased Ahead of April 14 Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Update Rendering Phones Unusable, Some Users Report
  9. LG V40 ThinQ Receiving a New Update in India With Wi-Fi Calling Support, March Security Patch: Users Report
  10. IIT Bombay Researchers Develop ‘Smart Stethoscope’ That Can Hear Heartbeats From a Distance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com