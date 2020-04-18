Oppo A92s has quietly launched in China as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone has unique quad camera module at the back and has a dual hole-punch display up front. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the phone supports 5G networks. It is up for pre-orders in China, and will go on sale on April 29. Its quad rear camera setup sits inside a square-shaped camera module with a secondary pill-shaped outline inside for better aesthetic. This new phone launch comes just days after the launch of the Oppo Ace 2.

Oppo A92s price, availability

The Oppo A92s is priced in China at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Black and White colour options only. It is already up for reservation on the Oppo website in China. It is set to go on sale on April 29.

Oppo A92s specifications

The specifications of the Oppo A92s are not listed completely. It features a 120Hz display refresh rate and packs up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The quad camera setup on the Oppo A92s includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. Up front, there are dual selfie cameras.

There is a 4,000mAh battery packed inside the Oppo A92s with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and 5G. The Oppo A92s has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that also doubles up as a power button.