Technology News
loading

Oppo A92 Tipped to Come With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery, Render Leaked

Oppo A92 may be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, as previously seen in an alleged Google Play Console listing.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 April 2020 16:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A92 Tipped to Come With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery, Render Leaked

Photo Credit: Pricebaba

Oppo A92 seems to have an 'L' shaped rear camera layout

Highlights
  • Oppo A92 leaked render shows Shining White option
  • It also highlights a quad rear camera setup
  • Oppo A92 may come with a 48-megapixel primary camera

Oppo A92 is an upcoming addition to the A series of smartphones by the Chinese manufacturer. While not much is known about the phone, an alleged render of the Oppo A92 has reportedly leaked online. The report also shares the expected specifications, including the screen size, colour options, camera details, and battery capacity, of the upcoming Oppo A92 smartphone. Further, the render shows a quad rear camera setup in an ‘L' shape inside a rectangular camera module.

Oppo A92 design (expected)

According to a report by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, Oppo A92 will be available in Aurora Purple, Shining White, and Twilight Black colour variants. The render shared by the publication is reportedly for the Shining White option. It shows the front and the back highlighting a quad rear camera setup on the back and a single selfie shooter on the front. The rear cameras are placed in an ‘L' shape and the flash can be seen right next to the first sensor. All the sensors and the flash are placed within a rectangular module.

On the front, the selfie shooter can be seen in the top left corner of the screen in a hole-punch design, along with some relatively thick bezels.

Oppo A92 specifications (expected)

According to the report, the Oppo A92 will come with the same display found on the OPPO A92s that includes a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD screen. The report claims that the Oppo A92 will pack 5,000mAh battery and run ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10.

In terms of cameras, on the back, the Oppo A92 is expected to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and finally, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. The single hole-punch camera on the front will be a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The report adds that the Oppo A92 will be a toned-down version of the Oppo A92s that was released in China earlier this month.

 

A previous Google Play Console listing of the Oppo A92 and the Oppo A92s showed that the former will come with the Snapdragon 665 SoC and 8GB of RAM. It also listed a screen resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A92, Oppo A92 design, Oppo A92 specifications, Oppo A92s
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Price in India Announced: All Details
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

Oppo A92 Tipped to Come With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery, Render Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Signs $1-Billion Deal With Nokia
  2. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  3. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  4. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  6. Xiaomi Finally Unveils MIUI 12: All the New Features You Need to Know About
  7. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger India Price Officially Revealed
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 With Android Go Edition Launched in India
  10. Idea Nirvana Postpaid to Become Vodafone RED in Eight Telecom Circles
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A92 Tipped to Come With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery, Render Leaked
  2. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Price in India Announced: All Details
  3. TikTok Launches Donation Stickers to Allow Creators to Raise Funds for Coronavirus Relief
  4. Idea Nirvana Postpaid to Become Vodafone RED Postpaid in Eight Telecom Circles Starting May 11
  5. BSNL Discontinues Amazon Prime Subscription Offer ‘Until Further Notice’
  6. LG Velvet Specifications Announced Ahead of Launch Next Month
  7. Game On in the Time of Coronavirus: Japan Group Offers Retro Consoles to Cooped-Up Kids
  8. MIUI 12 Supported Devices: Here's the Full List of Smartphones That Will Receive the Xiaomi Update
  9. Angry Birds Maker Rovio Reports Increase in Number of Downloads
  10. Tata Sky Offering 2 Months of Free Service on Annual Recharge to Citibank Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com