Oppo A92 Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked On Retail Site

Oppo A92 has been listed on Indonesian shopping site Lazada before of its official launch, leaving very little to the imagination. The listing leaks the full specifications and the price of the upcoming phone, along with a couple of official-looking renders as well. The phone is up for pre-order on the site, and Lazada is bundling a pair of wireless earphones with the purchase. The Oppo A92 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes with a quad camera setup at the back.

Oppo A92 price (expected)

The Oppo A92 has been spotted in two Lazada listings – one with a price tag of IDR 3,999,000 (roughly Rs. 20,100), while the other listing has a price tag of IDR 4,499,000 (roughly Rs. 22,600). It is offered in Twilight Black, Aurora Purple and Shining White options, and is up for pre-order already.

Oppo A92 specifications (expected)

As for specifications, the Oppo A92 is listed to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) hole-punch LCD display with 405ppi pixel density. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage offered is at 128GB.

Renders suggest that the phone has a quad camera setup at the back inside a rectangular-shaped camera module that sits in the top left corner. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a fourth 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Oppo A92 is listed to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera setup.

There's a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support on the Oppo A92. According to Lazada, the phone supports USB Type-C port, and runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1. It is listed to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, measure 162x75.5x8.9mm, and weigh about 192 grams. There is no word from Oppo regarding the launch of this phone.