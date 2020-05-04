Technology News
Oppo A92 With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A92 may debut as Oppo A72 in select markets.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 4 May 2020 19:04 IST
Oppo A92 has a hole-punch design and a quad-camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo A92 sales will begin starting May 9
  • It has a quad-camera setup at the back
  • It packs in a huge 5,000mAh battery

Oppo recently launched a new smartphone in its A-series lineup, dubbed the Oppo A52. Now the company has added another phone, called the Oppo A92, and launched it in Malaysia. The specifications of this new smartphone are identical to the rumoured Oppo A72 phone which was recently spotted online, suggesting that Oppo may launch the same phone as A72 in select markets and as A92 in others. The new Oppo A92 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and carries a big battery.

Oppo A92 price

The new Oppo A92 is listed on Oppo's official website for pre-orders. The new Oppo A92 is priced at MYR 1199 (roughly Rs. 21,000). The Oppo A92 is available in Twilight Black and Shining White colour variants. The official sales are said to begin from May 9.

Oppo A92 specifications

The new Oppo A92 sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and packs 8GB RAM as well as 128GB of storage. The new smartphone runs ColourOS 7.1, based on Android 10. It also packs dual stereo speakers and has Dirac Stereo 2.0 sound effect.

The smartphone carries a 5,000mAh battery and has support for 18W fast charging. It has a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field-of-view, and two 2-megapixel cameras, one for monochrome shots and the other for depth. Oppo also offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the new Oppo A92.

Comments

