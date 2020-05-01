Technology News
Oppo A92 Image Leak Shows Aurora Purple Variant, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

Oppo A92 specifications have been tipped previously, while a similar image leaked in the past but in a different colour.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 1 May 2020 11:51 IST
Oppo A92 Image Leak Shows Aurora Purple Variant, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

Photo Credit: GSMArena/ Evan Blass

Oppo A92 could come out in Aurora Purple, Shining White, and Twilight Black colour variants

Highlights
  • Oppo A92’s leaked images show Aurora Purple colour variant
  • A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also visible
  • Several alleged specifications of the phone have already been tipped

Oppo A92, the upcoming smartphone by Chinese manufacturer Oppo, has been in the news recently, thanks to numerous leaks. Now, new images of the phones have appeared giving away the phone's look in the Aurora Purple colour. A side mounted fingerprint sensor on the right is also visible in an image. The phone had previously leaked online on Monday several details about the phone including screen-size, camera details, colour variants, and battery capacity. An image of the front and back panel of the phone also came out.

Tipster Evan Blass has posted two new Oppo A92 images on his Patreon, and these have been shared by GSMArena. One image is similar to the image that was seen in the last leak, but in Aurora Purple colour this time. In the second image (seen below), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor IS apparent.

The images show that Oppo A92's display will have a hole punch at the top-left corner. Slim bezels at bottom of the front panel are also visible. In the rear, there is a quad-camera setup making an “L” shape inside a rectangular module. LED flash is also sitting in the module. The text on the module reads “AI Camera”.

oppo a92 side front gsmarena evan blass blass

Photo Credit: GSMArena/ Evan Blass

Oppo A92 alleged specifications

Oppo A92 specifications have been leaked previously, according to a report. The phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display.

Oppo A92 may come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo phone will reportedly run ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of colour options, buyers are tipped to be able to choose from Aurora Purple, Shining White, and Twilight Black colours.

According to a previous Google Play Console listing, Oppo A92 could be powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

Further reading: Oppo A92, Oppo
