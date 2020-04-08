Oppo seems to be working on two new A-series smartphones called the Oppo A92 and the Oppo A52. Now, the two phones have been spotted in Google Play Console listings that show some of the specifications that may be present in these upcoming phones. The listings show both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC and run Android 10. They also mention the RAM for the two phones but it is unclear if there will be other variants as well. Some of the other details shared in the listings include the CPU configuration, GPU, display resolution, and more.

The listings was first spotted by 91Mobiles and shows key specifications of both the Oppo A92 and the Oppo A52. Both phones run Android 10 and are powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC that has four Kyro 260 cores clocked at 2.01GHz and four Kyro 260 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

The upcoming Oppo phones are also listed with the same screen resolution - 1,080x2,400 pixels. The pixel density is also 480ppi for both the Oppo A92 and the Oppo A52. The only difference in the listings is the amount of RAM with the Oppo A92 showing 8GB of RAM and the Oppo A52 is showing 6GB of RAM.

While this is the first time the Oppo A52 has surfaced online, 91Mobiles claims that the Oppo A92 was previously spotted on Singapore regulatory body IMDA's website. We were able to verify this listing which states the Oppo A92 will have LTE, WI-FI, Bluetooth, and GPS. It also shows the model number for the phone as CPH2059 and the marketing name ‘A92'. The phone was spotted on Thailand's regulatory body NBTC's website as well.

There is no official word from Oppo on the two phones but looking at the multiple listings for the Oppo A92, the phone may launch soon. Whether or not it comes to India, remains to be seen.