Oppo A9 smartphone has gone official in China, and is now up for pre-orders. The smartphone sports a waterdrop-style notch, a dual rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and even runs on Android Pie. The phone 6GB of RAM, sports a 16-megapixel selfie sensor, and packs a large 4,020mAh battery. The phone will go on sale on April 30, and will be available in three colour options. Oppo recently also launched the A1k smartphone with 4,000mAh battery, Helio P22 SoC, and an 8-megapixel camera.

Oppo A9 price

The Oppo A9 is priced in China at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is up for pre-orders on the Oppo Shop in Mica Green, Jade White, and Fluorite Purple colour options. The phone is listed to go on sale on April 30.

Oppo A9 design, specifications

The Oppo A9, as mentioned, sports a waterdrop-shaped notch and a slight chin at the bottom. The phone is seen to sport a dual rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and the Oppo Reno-like branding at the back. The back panel sports a gradient finish, and the bottom edge houses the 3.5mm audio jack, the USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. The volume rockers are housed on the left edge, and the power button is housed on the right edge of the phone.

As for specifications, the Oppo A9 runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. The phone features a 6.5-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and fifth-gen Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone's processor has not been mentioned, but its paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

The phone sports a dual rear camera setup with one 16-megapixel primary sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera houses a 16-megapixel sensor as well with f/2.0 aperture. Features include Portrait Mode and Colourful Mode.

The Oppo A9 packs a 4,020mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, more.