Oppo A9 With 48-Megapixel Sensor, 4,020mAh Battery Tipped to Launch on April 30

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 10:57 IST
Oppo A9 With 48-Megapixel Sensor, 4,020mAh Battery Tipped to Launch on April 30

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Oppo A9 leaked render

Highlights

Oppo A9 is tipped to be priced at CNY 1,700

The phone is tipped to pack 4,020mAh battery, dual rear cameras

Oppo A9 is tipped to sport a 48-megapixel sensor as well

Oppo A9 has suffered a huge leak featuring renders and specifications before its launch. The Oppo A9 is tipped to launch this month in China, and it is now reported to come with a dual rear camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, and a rear fingerprint sensor. Key specifications of the phone include a 48-megapixel rear sensor, a 4,020mAh battery, and the phone will run on Android Pie. Oppo A9's pricing has also been tipped off in this latest leak.

The Oppo A9 renders, price, and key specifications have been leaked by MySmartPrice. Reminiscent of the recent Oppo A-series phones, the Oppo A9 also features a waterdrop-style notch, and a rear dual camera setup. The fingerprint scanner is placed below the camera setup at the back. The logo placement at the back is similar to the one seen on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. The leak suggests that the phone will most likely be priced at CNY 1,700 (roughly Rs. 17,600). It is reported to launch in China on April 30, and should be made available in three colour options – Ice Jade White, Mica Green, and Fluorite Purple.

As for specifications, the Oppo A9 is leaked to run on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. The phone is said to sport a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor, pack 6GB RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone should pack 4,020mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

Other specifications of the Oppo A9 will likely be announced in China soon. For now, there's no word from Oppo on a launch event this month.

Comments

Oppo A9 With 48-Megapixel Sensor, 4,020mAh Battery Tipped to Launch on April 30
Redmi Note 7
