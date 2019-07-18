Oppo A9 has been launched in India with dual rear camera setup and a full-HD+ display. The new Oppo phone will be available for purchase in the country starting July 20. The key specifications of the Oppo A9 include an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also runs Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6 that comes preloaded with features such as the Ultra Night Mode and the Dazzle Color mode. There are also software tweaks such as the Hyper-boost to deliver an enhanced gaming experience.

Oppo A9 price in India

The Oppo A9 price in India has been set at Rs. 15,490 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the country from both online and offline stores starting July 20. At this price tag, Oppo A9 will be competing with the likes of Samsung Galaxy M30, Honor 10 Lite, Realme 3 Pro, and Redmi Note 7 Pro in the country.

However, the Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro offer superior specifications to those present in the Oppo A9, making them much better options for a consumer.

The Oppo A9 was first launched in China earlier this year. The China price tag of the phone is CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000).

Oppo A9 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A9 runs ColorOS 6, based on Android Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch and 90.70 percent of screen-to-body ratio. There is also a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Helio P70 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the Oppo A9 sports the dual rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor -- along with an LED flash. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies along with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera is also touted to recognise over 130 forehead points and works with a face slimming feature.

The Oppo A9 packs 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with OTG support. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity, and a gyroscope. Lastly, the phone comes with a 4,020mAh battery and measures 162x76.1x8.3mm.