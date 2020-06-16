Technology News
loading

Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update Rollout Begins in India

The latest ColorOS 7 update for the Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 brings the Government of India's Digilocker service with its DocVault feature to promote paperless governance.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 June 2020 14:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update Rollout Begins in India

Oppo A9 2020 ColorOS 7 update is rolling out in batches

Highlights
  • ColorOS 7 update brings a new Hawa Mahal wallpaper for Indian users
  • Firmware version for the update is CPH1931EX_11.C.65
  • Users could also apply for the trial version to get the official ColorOS

Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 have started receiving the ColorOS 7-based Android 10 update. This falls in line with the company's recently announced Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout roadmap. The Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro phones recently received the Android 10 update, and now the Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 are receiving it. Only the Oppo F7 is now left to receive the update in the first phase. The second phase will begin in July and phones like Oppo F15 and Oppo R15 Pro will receive the Android 10 update.

The Chinese giant has taken to its community forums to announce that the Oppo A5 2020 and Oppo A9 2020 are now receiving the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update. The firmware version for both the phones' update is CPH1931EX_11.C.65_1650_202006102350. The company notes that the rollout is happening ‘batch by batch', so it may be a while before the update reaches you. The over-the-air (OTA) Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update arrival can be checked manually by going to Settings > Software Update > Update to the Latest Version. Users can also use this method: Settings > Software Update > Click on Settings gear icon at the right top corner > Apply Trial Version (same as the official version) to get the new update. Ensure that your Oppo A5 2020 and Oppo A9 2020 phones are on the latest official version to get the update soon.

The Oppo India Customer Care Twitter handle has also confirmed the rollout of the update for Indian users. The tweet recommends users to try the trial version process to receive the official update. Oppo notes that it should take around three days for the update to reach users via the ‘Trial Version' method.

As for the changelog, the latest ColorOS 7 update for the Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 brings the Government of India's Digilocker service with its DocVault feature to promote paperless governance. The update brings a new interface, a new Oppo Sans default font, better privacy features, and new customised icons. The ColorOS 7 update for Indian users also brings a new Hawa Mahal wallpaper. The Smart Sidebar has been optimised to bring improved one-handed operation, two new additional settings called Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App. The update also brings optimised three-finger screenshot, navigation gestures 3.0, system-wide dark mode, new Focus Mode, and all new charging animation. There is also a new pause function for screen recording that has been added, and system pre-loaded ringtones have been optimised as well.

The ColorOS 7 update optimises visual interaction and startup animation for Game Space. The update adds more live wallpapers, and brings a simple Home screen mode featuring larger fonts and icons and a clearer layout. Oppo Share gets expanded support for Vivo and Xiaomi devices with this update.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo A9 2020

Oppo A9 2020

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Primary rear camera takes good photos
  • Good overall performance
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Bulky and awkward to use
  • Two of four rear cameras have almost no purpose
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Pricing is not competitive
Read detailed Oppo A9 2020 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Android 10, ColorOS 7
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z May Feature Quad Rear Cameras, Tipster Hints
Android 11 Will Include a Hidden Recycle Bin to Let You Trash Files Instead of Deleting Them Completely

Related Stories

Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update Rollout Begins in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
  3. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. Acer Veriton N Series PCs Have an Ultra-Compact Form Factor
  5. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  7. OnePlus' Next Budget Phone Will Feature Quad Rear Cameras, Tipster Hints
  8. Microsoft Teams Users Can Now Add Custom Background During Video Call
  9. Realme X3 Teased to Launch in India Soon
  10. Android 11 Will Let You Trash Files Instead of Deleting Them Completely
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Budget TV Models to Feature Gamma Engine, Support 93 Percent DCI-P3 Colour Gamut: CEO Pete Lau
  2. Android 11 Will Include a Hidden Recycle Bin to Let You Trash Files Instead of Deleting Them Completely
  3. Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update Rollout Begins in India
  4. OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z May Feature Quad Rear Cameras, Tipster Hints
  5. Xiaomi May Launch Two New Budget Phones, Said to Be Priced Below Redmi 10X
  6. Jurassic World: Dominion to Resume Production in July With New Coronavirus Safety Protocols
  7. SoftBank-Backed Ride-Hailing Firm Grab Announces Layoffs
  8. Poco to Launch New Smartphone in India in Less Than 1 Month: Report
  9. Google Home Speaker Codenamed 'Prince' in the Works: Report
  10. Mi 10 Gets Android 11 Beta 1 Update: How to Install
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com