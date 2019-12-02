Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint colour variant has been launched in India. The new option comes in line with the existing Marine Green and Space Purple colours that both debuted at the time of the Oppo A9 2020 formal launch back in September. The Vanilla Mint colour variant of the Oppo A9 2020 is claimed to offer a greenish-blue colour tint on the 3D gradient back design that is made using nano-optical light colour technology. Oppo claims that the new colour is inspired by a "calm sunny afternoon in a bedroom overlooking the ocean." Hardware-wise, the new Oppo A9 2020 variant doesn't have any changes. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and sports a waterdrop-style display notch.

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint price in India

The Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint colour option carries a price tag of Rs. 15,990 for the 4GB RAM option, while its 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 18,490. Both options will be purchased through various online and offline stores along with five percent cashback on purchases made through HDFC and ICICI banks.

To recall, the Oppo A9 2020 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 16,990. The phone, however, recently received a Rs. 1,000 price cut in the country.

Oppo A9 2020 specifications

Apart from the new colour experience, the specifications of the new Oppo A9 2020 variant are identical to what debuted through its original models. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top -- upgradable to Android 10 with Color 7. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Oppo A9 2020 sports the quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone also has a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Oppo smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the Oppo A9 2020 has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 5,000mAh battery.