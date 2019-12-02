Technology News
loading

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint variant price in India starts at Rs. 15,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

By | Updated: 2 December 2019 17:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint colour option is designed using nano-optical light colour technology

Highlights
  • Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint colour option has a 3D gradient back design
  • The new Oppo phone already had two colour variants
  • Oppo A9 2020 was launched in India back in September

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint colour variant has been launched in India. The new option comes in line with the existing Marine Green and Space Purple colours that both debuted at the time of the Oppo A9 2020 formal launch back in September. The Vanilla Mint colour variant of the Oppo A9 2020 is claimed to offer a greenish-blue colour tint on the 3D gradient back design that is made using nano-optical light colour technology. Oppo claims that the new colour is inspired by a "calm sunny afternoon in a bedroom overlooking the ocean." Hardware-wise, the new Oppo A9 2020 variant doesn't have any changes. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and sports a waterdrop-style display notch.

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint price in India

The Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint colour option carries a price tag of Rs. 15,990 for the 4GB RAM option, while its 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 18,490. Both options will be purchased through various online and offline stores along with five percent cashback on purchases made through HDFC and ICICI banks.

To recall, the Oppo A9 2020 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 16,990. The phone, however, recently received a Rs. 1,000 price cut in the country.

Oppo A9 2020 specifications

Apart from the new colour experience, the specifications of the new Oppo A9 2020 variant are identical to what debuted through its original models. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top -- upgradable to Android 10 with Color 7. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Oppo A9 2020 sports the quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone also has a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Oppo smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the Oppo A9 2020 has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo A9 2020

Oppo A9 2020

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Primary rear camera takes good photos
  • Good overall performance
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Bulky and awkward to use
  • Two of four rear cameras have almost no purpose
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Pricing is not competitive
Read detailed Oppo A9 2020 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint, Oppo A9 2020 price in India, Oppo A9 2020 specifications, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Realme C2 Update Brings November Security Patch, Fix for Touch Responsiveness Issue
Intel Unveils New Design, Engineering Centre in Hyderabad
Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  4. Vivo Y9s With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  5. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  6. Redmi Note 8's MIUI 11 Update Now Rolling Out in India
  7. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon, Price Tipped
  8. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  9. Rick and Morty, The Sky Is Pink, Marriage Story, and More on Netflix in December
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Unveils New Design, Engineering Centre in Hyderabad
  2. Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme C2 Update Brings November Security Patch, Fix for Touch Responsiveness Issue
  4. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon, Price Tipped
  5. DuckDuckGo Is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Default Search Engine
  6. Redmi Note 8 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India
  7. Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 3 Pro, and Others Get Discounts During Realme Winter Sale
  8. Vivo V17 India Variant to Feature Hole-Punch Display, L-Shaped Quad Camera Setup: Report
  9. Vodafone Idea New Plan Prices Announced, New Packs to Be Available Starting December 3
  10. Jio New Plan Prices to Be Raised Up to 40 Percent, Touted to Offer 300 Percent Additional Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.