Oppo A9 2020 is all set to get a new Vanilla Mint Edition in India. The phone was introduced in the country in September this year in Marine Green and Space Purple colour options, and now it will be receiving a Vanilla Mint colour option. While the new colour option has been announced via a teaser, its availability or how it will look like - is not known as of yet. Key highlights of the Oppo A9 2020 phone include a quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Oppo A9 2020 arriving in Vanilla Mint colour

Oppo's new A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition will be available only in the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This model should be priced at Rs. 19,990, same as the 8GB RAM options of other colour models. The new colour option hasn't been listed on Amazon India or Oppo online store as of yet, but it should be available soon, as per a teaser by the company on Twitter. Oppo hasn't even unveiled how the phone will look like, but the teaser tweet suggests white and blue gradient tones. We've gotten in touch with Oppo regarding availability details of the Oppo A9 2020, and will update this copy once we hear back.

The 4GB variant of the Oppo A9 2020 is priced at Rs. 16,990, and it continue to be offered in Marine Green and Space Purple colour options.

Oppo A9 2020 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A9 2020 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. There is a quad camera setup on board the A9 2020 that houses a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel monochrome shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits.

On the front, you will get a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the A9 2020. Among other specifications, Oppo has included a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), Dolby Atmos support, and a rear fingerprint sensor in the smartphone.

