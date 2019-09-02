Oppo is all set to launch a refreshed version of the Oppo A9 phone and is giving it a major upgrade in the camera department. The company's Vietnam division has officially teased the Oppo A9 2020 and has also shared an image of the phone, giving us a glimpse of its quad rear cameras. As per the phone's official marketing images, the Oppo A9 2020 will pack a 48-megapixel primary camera and will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. Moreover, key specifications of the Oppo A9 2020 have been leaked as well ahead of its launch.

The official Oppo Vietnam Facebook page has shared a few teaser images, which show the Oppo A9 2020 in jade green and purple colours with a gradient finish. The colour options of the Oppo A9 2020 look strikingly similar to its predecessor's Fluorite Purple and Marble Green shades. The rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor has been carried over from its older version, and the waterdrop notch design has also been retained on the Oppo A9 2020.

Oppo's upcoming phone, which currently doesn't have a release date, will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with a generous 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, there is no word whether the company plans to launch other variants of the phone with a lower amount of RAM and internal storage. For comparison, the Oppo A9 2020's older variant was powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with half the amount of RAM.

The Oppo A9 2020 will pack quad rear cameras headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor. However, it is not known whether it employs the Sony IMX586 sensor or the Samsung ISOCELL GM1, which can be found on the recently launched Oppo Reno 2F. Oppo's marketing posters also reveal that the phone will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, but unfortunately, there is no word on support for fast charging.

Moreover, key specifications of the Oppo A9 2020 have also surfaced online prior to its official launch. The leak, which comes courtesy of IndiaShopps, says that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch display and will run on ColorOS 6.1. based on Android Pie. It is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel front camera, while the rear camera hardware includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor and a couple of 2-megapixel sensors. Rest of the leaked specifications match with what Oppo has already revealed. The phone will reportedly be launched in September and will make its way to India as well priced at around CNY 1,800 (roughly Rs. 18,000). Dimensions of the phone will reportedly be 163.6x75.6x9.1mm, and it is tipped to arrive in Marine Green and Space Purple colour options.