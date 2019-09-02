Technology News
loading

Oppo A9 2020 Teasers Reveal Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and 5,000mAh Battery

Oppo A9 2020 key specifications have been teased by the Oppo Vietnam Facebook page.

By | Updated: 2 September 2019 15:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A9 2020 Teasers Reveal Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and 5,000mAh Battery

Oppo A9 2020 will come equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Oppo A9 2020 will offer 128GB of internal storage
  • It might come in Marine Green, Space Purple colour
  • The Oppo phone might be launched later this month

Oppo is all set to launch a refreshed version of the Oppo A9 phone and is giving it a major upgrade in the camera department. The company's Vietnam division has officially teased the Oppo A9 2020 and has also shared an image of the phone, giving us a glimpse of its quad rear cameras. As per the phone's official marketing images, the Oppo A9 2020 will pack a 48-megapixel primary camera and will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. Moreover, key specifications of the Oppo A9 2020 have been leaked as well ahead of its launch.

The official Oppo Vietnam Facebook page has shared a few teaser images, which show the Oppo A9 2020 in jade green and purple colours with a gradient finish. The colour options of the Oppo A9 2020 look strikingly similar to its predecessor's Fluorite Purple and Marble Green shades. The rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor has been carried over from its older version, and the waterdrop notch design has also been retained on the Oppo A9 2020.

Oppo's upcoming phone, which currently doesn't have a release date, will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with a generous 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, there is no word whether the company plans to launch other variants of the phone with a lower amount of RAM and internal storage. For comparison, the Oppo A9 2020's older variant was powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with half the amount of RAM.

The Oppo A9 2020 will pack quad rear cameras headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor. However, it is not known whether it employs the Sony IMX586 sensor or the Samsung ISOCELL GM1, which can be found on the recently launched Oppo Reno 2F. Oppo's marketing posters also reveal that the phone will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, but unfortunately, there is no word on support for fast charging.

Moreover, key specifications of the Oppo A9 2020 have also surfaced online prior to its official launch. The leak, which comes courtesy of IndiaShopps, says that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch display and will run on ColorOS 6.1. based on Android Pie. It is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel front camera, while the rear camera hardware includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor and a couple of 2-megapixel sensors. Rest of the leaked specifications match with what Oppo has already revealed. The phone will reportedly be launched in September and will make its way to India as well priced at around CNY 1,800 (roughly Rs. 18,000). Dimensions of the phone will reportedly be 163.6x75.6x9.1mm, and it is tipped to arrive in Marine Green and Space Purple colour options.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A9 2020 Specifications, Oppo A9 2020 Price in India
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Airtel Xstream Box, Xstream Stick Launched in India: Price, Plans, and Everything Else You Need to Know
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Price in India, Specifications, Features, and Release Date: Everything We Know So Far
Oppo A9 2020 Teasers Reveal Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and 5,000mAh Battery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  2. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  3. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  4. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What’s New and Different?
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Chandrayaan-2 Performs Final Lunar Orbit Move, Lander to Separate Today
  8. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  9. Air India Asks Passengers Not to Fly With Older 15-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops
  10. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Separates From Vikram Lander Carrying Pragyan Rover: ISRO
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Price in India, Specifications, Features, and Release Date: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Oppo A9 2020 Teasers Reveal Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Airtel Xstream Box, Xstream Stick Launched in India: Price, Plans, and Everything Else You Need to Know
  5. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications and Price Leaked, Pre-Orders Tipped to Start on September 13
  6. Vivo Z1x Launch in India: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Teardown Tips Heat-Pipe Cooling System, Qualcomm Quick Charge Support, Hybrid SIM Slot and More
  8. Chinese Face-Swapping App Goes Viral, Sparks Privacy Concerns
  9. Manny Pacquiao, the Philippine Boxing Champ, Launches His Own Cryptocurrency
  10. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Specifications, Design Tipped From Retail Box Leak, Allegedly Company Site Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.