Oppo A9 2020 is all set to go on sale in India starting today. The smartphone, which was unveiled last week in the country, will be available for purchase via Amazon. The e-retail giant has noted that the sales will open 12pm (noon). If you don't want to rush online to purchase the phone, Oppo will also be offering the smartphone via offline sales channels beginning September 19. Oppo A9 2020 packs features like Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5,000mh battery, and a quad-camera setup.

Oppo A9 2020 price in India, sale time, offers

Oppo A9 2020 price starts at Rs. 16,990 in India for the 4GB RAM variant. The phone's 8GB variant will be offered at Rs. 19,990. Both RAM variants come with 128GB of onboard storage. As mentioned, Oppo A9 2020 sales at Amazon will start at 12pm (noon) and the phone will be available for purchase in Marine Green and Space Purple colours.

In terms of the launch offers, the buyers will be able avail 5 percent instant discount on paying with HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. Exchange offers and no-cost EMI options will also be on the table.

Oppo A9 2020 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A9 2020 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. There is a quad camera setup on board the A9 2020 that houses a a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel monochrome shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits.

On the front, you will get a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the A9 2020. Among other specifications, Oppo has included a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), Dolby Atmos support, and a rear fingerprint sensor in the smartphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.