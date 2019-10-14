Technology News
Oppo A9 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 15,990

The 8GB RAM option has not received a price cut, and still retails at Rs. 19,990.

By | Updated: 14 October 2019 18:54 IST
Oppo A9 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 15,990

Oppo A9 2020 4G RAM option has received a price cut

Highlights
  • The new price is now reflecting on Amazon India
  • Mumbai-based retailer has also confirmed of the price revision
  • The 4GB RAM option has received a Rs. 1,000 price cut

Oppo A9 2020 has received a price cut just a month after its launch. The 4GB RAM variant of the phone has received a Rs. 1,000 price cut, and is now available at Rs. 15,990. The new price is now reflecting on Amazon India and offline buyers have confirmed that the price cut is now live there as well. The company has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the price cut on the Oppo A9 2020 4GB is permanent. The 8GB RAM option has not received a price cut, and still retails at Rs. 19,990.

After the price cut, the Oppo A9 2020 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs. 15,990, down from its original price of Rs. 16,990. This is the first price cut, ever since its launch last month. Oppo has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the price cut is permanent. The 8GB RAM options stays at Rs. 19,990, and the new price on the 4GB RAM option is reflecting on Amazon India. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has also confirmed via a tweet that the price cut on the Oppo A9 2020 has trickled down to offline markets as well. Amazon India is currently offering no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, and bank offers. The phone is listed in Marine Green and Spade Purple colour options.

Oppo A9 2020 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A9 2020 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. There is a quad camera setup on board the A9 2020 that houses a a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel monochrome shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits.

On the front, you will get a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the A9 2020. Among other specifications, Oppo has included a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), Dolby Atmos support, and a rear fingerprint sensor in the smartphone.

