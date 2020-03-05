Oppo A9 2020 price in India has been dropped to as low as Rs. 14,990. The smartphone was launched in the country in September last year, alongside the Oppo A5 2020. It is designed with a waterdrop-style display notch and comes with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The Oppo A9 2020 also houses a quad rear camera setup and comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Other key highlights of the Oppo A9 2020 include a 16-megapixel selfie camera, Dolby Atmos sound, and a 3D gradient design that comes in four distinct colour options.

Oppo A9 2020 price in India

Oppo A9 2020 price in India has been reduced to Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM variant, while its 8GB RAM option has been dropped to Rs. 17,490. The smartphone was launched with a starting price of Rs. 16,990 and received the last price cut in October that brought down its price to Rs. 15,990. The new pricing is available across offline stores and online marketplaces including Amazon. Moreover, Oppo India confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the latest price cut of permanent nature.

Oppo A9 2020 Review

Oppo is offering the A9 2020 in Marine Green, Spade Purple, and Vanilla Mint colour options.

Oppo A9 2020 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A9 2020 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top, upgradeable to Android 10 with ColorOS 7. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone packs quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Oppo has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the A9 2020 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The smartphone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it packs a 5,000mAh battery.

