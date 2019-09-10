Oppo A9 2020 is set to launch in India on September 16. The company had initially sent invites for some sort of unveiling in New Delhi today, but that turned out to be a media briefing about the phone. Now, we know that the phone will officially be launched on September 16, and pricing and availability details should also be revealed at the event. The phone is also confirmed to sport a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The company has also revealed that the phone will pack a 8GB RAM, and offer 128GB storage. It will be equipped with features like Ultra Night Mode and Video Stability as well.

The company has rolled out a tweet to announce that the Oppo A9 2020 will launch on September 16. The tweet confirms that the phone has a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. It also says that the phone will pack an 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, Ultra Night Mode, and Video Stability features.

The phone's invite had earlier confirmed that it will launch in four colour options – White, Blue, Purple, and Black. There is also a rear fingerprint sensor right underneath the quad camera setup. The Oppo A9 has three sensors aligned vertically, and another small sensor positioned at the side beneath the flash.

The Oppo A9 2020 is teased to sport a waterdrop notch design, similar to that of its predecessor. The phone is also teased to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. For comparison, the predecessor Oppo A9 was powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with half the amount of RAM, and just dual rear cameras.