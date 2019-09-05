Oppo A9 2020 is set to launch in India on September 10. The company has now sent invites for the smartphone launch, confirming its arrival in the Indian market. The invite poster suggests that the phone will have a quad rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint scanner, and come in multiple gradient finishes as well. This phone is presumably the successor of the Oppo A9 launched in April this year - it came to India in July. The original Oppo A9 comes with a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch.

The media invite confirms that the Oppo A9 2020 will be launched in India on September 10. The launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST. The invite poster suggests that the Oppo A9 2020 will come in four colour options – White, Blue, Purple, and Black. The invite says that the phone is equipped with a quad camera setup. The phone image shows three sensor aligned vertically, and another small sensor positioned at the side beneath the flash. There is also a rear fingerprint sensor right underneath the camera setup.

Recent teasers of the Oppo A9 2020 were spotted on the official Oppo Vietnam Facebook page, and it showed the phone in jade green and purple colours with a gradient finish. The Oppo A9 2020 was teased to sport a waterdrop notch design, similar to that of its predecessor.

The phone is also teased to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with a generous 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For comparison, the predecessor Oppo A9 was powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with half the amount of RAM. The Oppo A9 2020 will pack quad rear cameras headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor.