Technology News
loading

Oppo A9 2020 Launch Date in India Set for September 10, Will Sport Quad Rear Cameras

Oppo A9 2020 is confirmed to sport a rear fingerprint sensor, come in multiple colour options.

By | Updated: 5 September 2019 15:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A9 2020 Launch Date in India Set for September 10, Will Sport Quad Rear Cameras

Oppo A9 2020 to launch in India next week

Highlights
  • Oppo A9 2020 to be powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • It will pack up to 8GB RAM and offer 128GB internal storage
  • The launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST

Oppo A9 2020 is set to launch in India on September 10. The company has now sent invites for the smartphone launch, confirming its arrival in the Indian market. The invite poster suggests that the phone will have a quad rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint scanner, and come in multiple gradient finishes as well. This phone is presumably the successor of the Oppo A9 launched in April this year - it came to India in July. The original Oppo A9 comes with a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch.

The media invite confirms that the Oppo A9 2020 will be launched in India on September 10. The launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST. The invite poster suggests that the Oppo A9 2020 will come in four colour options – White, Blue, Purple, and Black. The invite says that the phone is equipped with a quad camera setup. The phone image shows three sensor aligned vertically, and another small sensor positioned at the side beneath the flash. There is also a rear fingerprint sensor right underneath the camera setup.

Recent teasers of the Oppo A9 2020 were spotted on the official Oppo Vietnam Facebook page, and it showed the phone in jade green and purple colours with a gradient finish. The Oppo A9 2020 was teased to sport a waterdrop notch design, similar to that of its predecessor.

The phone is also teased to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with a generous 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For comparison, the predecessor Oppo A9 was powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with half the amount of RAM. The Oppo A9 2020 will pack quad rear cameras headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A9 2020 Specifications, Oppo A9 2020 India Launch, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Jio Fiber Launch: Plans, Set-Top Box, Landline Service, Preview Offer Migration – All You Need to Know
Oppo A9 2020 Launch Date in India Set for September 10, Will Sport Quad Rear Cameras
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers Discount on Motorola One Vision, More Phones
  2. Jio Fiber Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Price, Launch Time Today: Details You Need to Know
  5. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  7. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  8. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  10. Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note Smartphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A9 2020 Launch Date in India Set for September 10, Will Sport Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Acer ConceptD Pro Series, Predator Triton 300, Swift 5 Laptops, New Chromebooks Launched at IFA 2019
  3. Jio Fiber Launch: Plans, Set-Top Box, Landline Service, Preview Offer Migration – All You Need to Know
  4. Twitter Vows to Tackle Online Racist Abuse of Players in Britain
  5. iPhone SE Successor May Be Launched in 2020 for Emerging Markets: Report
  6. The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Reveals Release Date in New Trailer for Manoj Bajpayee-Led Series
  7. Apple's Largest Store in Japan to Open on Saturday in Tokyo
  8. Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note Smartphones Launched in India: Price Specifications
  9. Asus Launches New ProArt Series Desktop, Laptop, Monitor; Teases Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display: IFA 2019
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Price, Launch Time Today: Details You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.