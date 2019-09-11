Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 smartphones are official. The Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday unveiled the new phones without much fanfare and revealed that Oppo A9 2020 and A5 2020 will go on sale in the country via Amazon and physical retailers later this month. Both Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 share a number of key specifications, including a quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Oppo A9 2020 price will start at Rs. 16,990 for the base 4GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM variant of the same phone will be offered at Rs. 19,990. The company says it plans to release two colours for the A9 2020 – Marine Green and Space Purple. On the other hand, Oppo A5 2020 price is set at Rs. 12,490 for the 3GB RAM variant and at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM variant. Oppo A5 2020 will also be sold in two colours – Dazzling White and Mirror Black. Notably, the different RAM variants for both phones come with different onboard storage.

According to Oppo, the A9 2020 will be available online on Amazon.in starting September 16 and offline on September 19. The Oppo A5 2020 will go on sale both online on Amazon.in and offline starting September 21.

Oppo has announced several launch offers for the new phones as well. The online buyers will be able avail 5 percent instant discount on paying with HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. Exchange offers and no-cost EMI options will also be on the table. The customers buying the Oppo A9 2020 and A5 2020 from physical retailers will get zero down payment EMI options on Bajaj Finserv or 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. Reliance Jio subscribers will also get benefits worth Rs. 7,050 and up to 3.1TB 4G Data on Rs. 299 Plan. Vodafone Idea customers will get Rs. 3,750 cashback and 250GB additional data with a recharge of Rs. 255. Lastly, Airtel subscribers will get double data and unlimited calling with a recharge of Rs. 249. The telco offers are exclusive to the offline buyers.

Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 specifications

Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 come with dual-SIM connectivity with Nano-SIM card slots and run on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top. Both phones feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The two new Oppo phones are powered by octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with a 5,000mAh battery.

There is a quad camera setup on board the A9 2020 and A5 2020 as well, however, with different primary shooters. The Oppo A9 2020 features a 48-megapixel main camera, whereas A5 2020 has a 12-megapixel primary shooter. Other three rear cameras in both phones include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel monochrome shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits.

There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the A9 2020 and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the A5 2020. Additionally, you will get up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) in the Oppo A9 2020. The Oppo A5 2020 packs up to 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Additionally, you will get Dolby Atmos support and a rear fingerprint sensor in the two phones.