Oppo A83 Pro With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

  hindi
, 28 March 2018
Oppo A83 Pro With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Oppo A83 Pro has been launched in India
  • The smartphone comes at Rs. 15,990
  • It is an upgrade of the previously launched Oppo A83

Oppo A83 Pro has been launched in India. The new smartphone is an upgrade of the Oppo A83 that arrived in India in January at Rs. 13,990. Gadgets 360 has learnt that the Oppo A83 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 15,990. At this price point, the new Oppo handset will take on the likes of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Vivo V7, and Samsung On7 Prime. The smartphone has more RAM and onboard storage over the previously launched Oppo A83, a source in retail informed Gadgets 360. The rest of the specifications are identical on both models. We've reached out to Oppo for confirmation of the launch, and will update this piece when we hear back.

Oppo A83 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A83 Pro runs Android 7.1 Nougat-based ColorOS 3.2 and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD panel with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek MT6737T SoC that has an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.5GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM (the Oppo A83 has 3GB of RAM). The smartphone has a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel camera sensor is available on the front.

For storing content, the Oppo A83 Pro has 64GB of inbuilt storage (Oppo A83 has 32GB inbuilt storage) that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front and comes with a facial recognition feature to unlock the screen using your face. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a 3180mAh battery. Besides, the handset measures 150.50x73.10x7.70mm and weighs 143 grams.

Oppo A83 Pro

Oppo A83 Pro

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

2.5GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1440 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3180mAh
Oppo A83 Pro With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

Google Pixel 2
