Oppo has launched a new affordable smartphone in China - the Oppo A83. The phone comes with a new facial recognition technology and sports a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Oppo A83 has been launched in China at a price of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 13,700). The smartphone will available in Champagne and Black colour variants in China for pre-order with sale starting December 29. There is no update regarding launch and availability in other markets.

Oppo A83 Specifications

The Oppo A83 is a dual SIM (GSM+GSM) smartphone and runs Color OS 3.2-based on top of Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone is powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The Oppo A83 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD display and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

In the camera department, the Oppo A83 comes with a 13-megapixel sensor and an LED flash. On the front is a 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The phone also features 16GB inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A75 comes with options including 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 /b/g/n, GPS, Micro-USB, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi Direct. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, accelerometer, and compass. Dimensions of the Oppo A83 are 150.5x73.1x7.7mm and weight is 143 grams. Powering the internals is a 3090mAh battery.

The Oppo A83 uses a new facial recognition technology that, Oppo claims, can unlock the phone within 0.18 seconds using 128 unique feature points on the user's face. According to an Oppo China listing, users might be eligible for a free QY7 Bluetooth headset with purchase of the Oppo A83.

Oppo recently announced the launch of two new smartphones in the Taiwan market. The Oppo A75 and Oppo A75s come with 6.0-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) displays with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Oppo A75 comes with 32GB inbuilt storage and the Oppo A75s has 64GB inbuilt storage.