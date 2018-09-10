Oppo has expanded its portfolio to launch the Oppo A7X smartphone in China. The smartphone has a waterdrop display notch, a dual camera setup at the back, and a gradient design. It sports a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 6.3-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This comes shortly after the Oppo A5 was launched in India last month.

Oppo A7X price, specifications

Coming back to the Oppo A7X, it is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 20,000), and is listed on the Oppo website. The smartphone will be on sale starting September 14 at 10am Beijing Time, and will be available in Star Purple and Ice Flame Blue colour options. Launch offers include bundled Oppo MH133 original headphones and a 3 months EMI option without paying any processing fees.

The Oppo A7X runs on Color OS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.3-inch waterdrop display with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. Internal storage is at 128GB. The dual cameras on the Oppo A7X are stacked horizontally, with one sensor at 16-megapixel. The front sensor has an 8-megapixel lens with AI features packed in the front and at the back as well.

The Color OS 5.2 brings a new do not disturb mode, an AI-backed feature that lets you scan business cards and documents, and a smart sidebar that was first seen on the Oppo F9 Pro. The design of the device is also heavily inspired by the Oppo F9 Pro, and this could well be a renamed Chinese variant of the Oppo F9, albeit with a little more internal storage offering. The Oppo F9 offers only 64GB of internal storage.