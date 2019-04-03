Technology News
Oppo A7n With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

, 03 April 2019
Oppo A7n comes with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights

Oppo A7n price in China is set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,300)

Specifications of Oppo A7n makes it closer to recently launched Oppo AX5s

However, Oppo A7n has more RAM and larger selfie camera over recent model

Oppo A7n has been launched in China. The new Oppo phone comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and sports an HD+ display. Oppo has also provided a dual rear camera setup on the A7n with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, it runs ColorOS 5.2.1 based on Android Oreo. All these specifications make the Oppo A7n identical to the AX5s that the Chinese company launched last month. However, the new model has more RAM and a higher resolution selfie camera over the previous handset.

Oppo A7n price

The Oppo A7n price in China is set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,300) as per an official listing. The phone comes in a Lake Light Green colour option.

However, Oppo hasn't announced any details around the availability of the A7n in China. The global price and availability of the Oppo A7n are also yet to be revealed.

Oppo A7n specifications, features

The online listing of the Oppo A7n highlights a Hyper Boost acceleration engine that is touted to enhance the performance and gaming experience. For portraits with blurred background, there is a preloaded portrait mode. The handset also has an artificial intelligence (AI) backed beautification feature that is touted to recognise 296 facial points to uplift selfies.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A7n runs ColorOS 5.2.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display along with 270ppi of pixel density and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, coupled with IMG GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A7n has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens. This is in contrast with the Oppo AX5s that was launched in Taiwan last month with an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The Oppo A7n has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the phone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB with USB OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an array of sensors that includes an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, magnetometer, and virtual gyroscope. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone. The Oppo A7n packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 155.9x75.4x8.2mm.

Comments

