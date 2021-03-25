Technology News
Oppo A74 5G Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 6GB RAM

Oppo A74 5G is expected to come with Android 11.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 March 2021 13:59 IST
Oppo A74 could also have a 4G variant

Highlights
  • Oppo A74 5G may pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • It may run on ColorOS 11.1, based on Android 11
  • Oppo A74 4G is expected to offer 33W fast charging

Oppo A74 5G has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The listing suggests that the smartphone could have a 6GB variant and may run Android 11 out-of-the-box. The development comes a few weeks after a report claimed that the 5G-enabled smartphone has got multiple certifications, suggesting an imminent launch. Past leaks have also claimed that Oppo may launch the Oppo A74 in both 4G and 5G variants. The 4G variant has reportedly made it to various certification websites as well.

The Geekbench listing of a smartphone with model number CPH2197, believed to belong to Oppo A74 5G, shows that it is powered by an SoC with 1.80Ghz base frequency, and has motherboard that is codenamed "holi." As per a report by Nashville Chatter, “holi” codename belongs to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC that is the US-chipmaker's entry-level 5G chispet. The phone achieves single-core score of 523, and a multi-core score of 1,758. As mentioned, the Oppo phone comes with 6GB of RAM and runs on Android 11.

Oppo A74 5G launch seems imminent because the smartphone has already been spotted on various certifications websites, including NBTC, US FCC, TKDN, and the Global Certification Forum (GCF) website. The phone has the same CPH2197 model number as the one spotted on Geekbench. The FCC listing showed that Oppo A74 5G could run on ColorOS 11.1, based on Android 11, and will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

There is also a 4G variant of Oppo A74 that comes with model number CPH2219. It has also been spotted on various certification websites including China Quality Certification (CQC) website, EEC, Indonesia TKDN, Indonesia Telecom, and Wi-Fi Alliance certification. The Nashville Chatter report says that Oppo A74 4G could come with 5,000mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging. It also mentions that this variant is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The phone may feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with hole-punch cutout at the centre.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Oppo A74 5G, Oppo A74 5G specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
