Oppo A74 5G is going on sale today, April 26. The phone was launched in India last week and it will be available for purchase starting 1pm IST today. Oppo A74 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It features a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box.

Oppo A74 5G price in India, availability

Oppo A74 5G will go on sale via Amazon starting 1pm today. It will also be available through leading retail outlets. It is available in a single storage model — 6GB + 128GB — that is priced at Rs. 17,990.

Amazon is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 1,500 when customers purchase the smartphone using HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. The e-commerce website is also offering the phone with a no-cost EMIs for up to 9 months along with a 2-year warranty. Amazon is also offering Oppo Band Style worth Rs. 2,799 for Rs. 2,499 along with the purchase of Oppo A74 5G. Alongside, customers can purchase Enco W11 worth Rs. 1,999 for Rs. 1,299 and Enco W31 worth Rs. 3,499 for Rs. 2,499 when purchasing the 5G smartphone.

Through offline stores, customers will be offered 5 percent cashback on Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank cards. Also, there is an 11 percent cashback when purchasing Oppo A74 5G through Paytm.

Oppo A74 5G specifications

Oppo A74 5G runs Android 11-based Color OS 11.1. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the back, it has a triple AI camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it features an 8-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Oppo A74 5G is offered in two colours — Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black. The smartphone weighs 188g.

