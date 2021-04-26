Technology News
loading

Oppo A74 5G to Go on Sale in India Today for First Time: Price, Specification, Offers

Oppo A74 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 April 2021 11:59 IST
Oppo A74 5G to Go on Sale in India Today for First Time: Price, Specification, Offers

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A74 5G features a triple AI camera setup on the rear

Highlights
  • Oppo A74 5G features a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • Amazon is offering a cashback of Rs. 1,500 on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards
  • Oppo A74 5G will be available via Amazon and leading retail outlets

Oppo A74 5G is going on sale today, April 26. The phone was launched in India last week and it will be available for purchase starting 1pm IST today. Oppo A74 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It features a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box.

Oppo A74 5G price in India, availability

Oppo A74 5G will go on sale via Amazon starting 1pm today. It will also be available through leading retail outlets. It is available in a single storage model — 6GB + 128GB — that is priced at Rs. 17,990.

Amazon is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 1,500 when customers purchase the smartphone using HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. The e-commerce website is also offering the phone with a no-cost EMIs for up to 9 months along with a 2-year warranty. Amazon is also offering Oppo Band Style worth Rs. 2,799 for Rs. 2,499 along with the purchase of Oppo A74 5G. Alongside, customers can purchase Enco W11 worth Rs. 1,999 for Rs. 1,299 and Enco W31 worth Rs. 3,499 for Rs. 2,499 when purchasing the 5G smartphone.

Through offline stores, customers will be offered 5 percent cashback on Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank cards. Also, there is an 11 percent cashback when purchasing Oppo A74 5G through Paytm.

Oppo A74 5G specifications

Oppo A74 5G runs Android 11-based Color OS 11.1. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the back, it has a triple AI camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it features an 8-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Oppo A74 5G is offered in two colours — Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black. The smartphone weighs 188g.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A74 5G, ColorOS 11.1, Android 11, Amazon
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium Specs at an Attention-Grabbing Price

Related Stories

Oppo A74 5G to Go on Sale in India Today for First Time: Price, Specification, Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Species of Plant-Eating Dinosaur Discovered in World’s Driest Desert
  2. Vivo V21 5G to Launch in India on April 29
  3. Oscars Winners 2021 — the Full List
  4. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  5. WhatsApp Reportedly Tested Playback Speed for Voice Messages in Public Beta
  6. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Has a Beautiful Image to Show on Its Birthday
  7. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  8. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  9. Watch Actor Shruti Haasan Unbox Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
  10. NASA's Mars Helicopter's Third Flight Goes Farther, Faster Than Before
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A74 5G to Go on Sale in India Today for First Time: Price, Specification, Offers
  2. Captain America 4 in the Works With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Duo: Report
  3. WhatsApp Testing 24 Hours Option for Disappearing Messages on Android, iOS, Web: Report
  4. Elon Musk Set to Host Saturday Night Live With Miley Cyrus as Musical Guest
  5. iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. COVID Situation in India: Satya Nadela ‘Heartbroken’, Sundar Pichai ‘Devastated’
  7. ISRO to Launch Data Relay Satellite to Track Gaganyaan
  8. NASA's Mars Helicopter's Third Flight Goes Farther, Faster Than Before
  9. Oscars Winners 2021: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
  10. Facebook, Twitter Remove Nearly 100 Posts Critical of COVID-19 Response in India After Government Order
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com