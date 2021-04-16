Technology News
Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000 Ahead of Official Launch

Oppo A74 5G launch in India will take place on April 20.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 April 2021 18:53 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo A74 5G will feature a 90Hz Hyper-color Screen, along with a hole-punch design

  • Oppo A74 5G price in India has been teased
  • Amazon recently listed the upcoming Oppo phone
  • Oppo A74 5G in India may have some differences over its original model

Oppo A74 5G price in India has been confirmed officially just days ahead of its debut. The smartphone will be available under Rs. 20,000, Oppo said on Friday through a press note. Oppo A74 5G's India variant is speculated to be different from its original model that was launched in other South Asians markets including Cambodia and Thailand. The company confirmed that the phone will feature a 90Hz Hyper-color Screen technology. Oppo A74 5G will also feature a hole-punch display design, as teased by its early teasers.

Oppo A74 5G price in India

The price confirmation of Oppo A74 5G corroborated an earlier report by tipster Abhishek Yadav who also suggested the under-Rs. 20,000 pricing. The smartphone is marketed as Oppo's first 5G-ready phone to be available under Rs. 20,000.

“Apart from being 5G ready, the Oppo A74 5G is poised to ensure an immersive and interactive experience for everyone. The new phone is built to accent your lifestyle by featuring a 90Hz Hyper-color Screen,” the company said in the press note.

Oppo A74 5G specifications

Oppo A74 5G India variant is speculated to have some differences over the model that was launched earlier this month. One of the key changes is said to be an LCD panel over the AMOLED display featured on the original Oppo A74 5G. The Indian variant is also rumoured to have a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. This is unlike the existing model that has a quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

Nevertheless, the Indian variant of the Oppo A74 5G is speculated to retain the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage seen on the original model. The smartphone could also include the same 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Oppo is yet to reveal the specifications of Oppo A74 5G in India. However, Amazon recently listed the phone with an image that showed its hole-punch display. Oppo A74 5G will debut on April 20.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Oppo A74 5G Price in India, Oppo A74 5G Specifications, Oppo A74 5G, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
