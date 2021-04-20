Technology News
  Oppo A74 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A74 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A74 5G comes with a price tag of Rs. 17,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 April 2021 12:59 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo A74 5G in India comes with a 90Hz LCD panel

Highlights
  • Oppo A74 5G will go on sale in India from April 26
  • The Oppo phone features two distinct colour options
  • Oppo A74 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Oppo A74 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's first 5G phone in the under Rs. 20,000 price segment. The new Oppo phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and features a 90Hz display. The Oppo A74 5G also offers 18W fast charging support. Other key highlights of the Oppo A74 5G include triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and multi-cooling system for thermal management. Earlier this month, the Oppo A74 5G was launched in markets including Cambodia and Thailand. That model, however, came with a quad rear camera setup and included an AMOLED display.

Oppo A74 5G price in India, launch offers

Oppo A74 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 17,990 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple colours, and it will be available for purchase through Amazon and mainland retail outlets from April 26.

Launch offers on the Oppo A74 5G include a 10 percent instant bank discount on select bank credit card, credit card EMI, and debit card transactions made via Amazon. There will also be a bundle offer under which the Oppo A74 5G customers making its online purchase will get the Oppo Enco W11 at a reduced price of Rs. 1,299, Oppo Band for Rs. 2,499, and the Oppo W31 for Rs. 2,499. The company will also offer a 2 year extended warranty. For customers purchasing the phone offline, there will be a five percent cashback on HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, 11 percent instant cashback on Paytm; and zero down payment scheme from all leading financers.

Online customers will also get no-cost EMI options for up to nine months, while offline customers will receive no-cost EMI options for up to six months.

The Oppo A74 5G was launched in Thailand at THB 8,999 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Oppo A74 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A74 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD panel with the 90Hz refresh rate. The display also includes a 405ppi of pixel density and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Oppo A74 5G has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. The phone carries the triple rear camera setup that houses the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front — for selfies and video chats.

In terms of storing content, the Oppo A74 5G has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo A74 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone has 8.42mm of thickness and 188 grams of weight.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo A74 5G price in India, Oppo A74 5G specifications, Oppo A74 5G, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Google, Apple Executives to Testify in App Store Antitrust Hearing on April 21
Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With 6,000mAh Batteries, Snapdragon 732G Launched in India: Price, Specifications

