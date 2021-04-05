Oppo A74 5G has been listed on an Australian retailer's website with pricing, specifications, release date, and images ahead of its official launch. The phone is believed to be come in a 4G and a 5G variant and specifications for the 4G variant have previously tipped as well. The Oppo A74 5G listed on the website has a black variant and is listed with 128GB storage. The phone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC according to the listing and previous leaks have suggested the same.

Oppo A74 5G has been listed on an Australian retailer's website, JB Hi-Fi, and the 6GB + 128GB variant in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour is listed for AUD 444 (roughly Rs. 24,800). The phone is up for pre-orders with the release date listed as April 13. It should be noted that Oppo has not shared the official pricing and release date for the Oppo A74 5G.

Oppo A74 5G specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A74 5G runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, as per the JB Hi-Fi listing. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and comes with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Oppo A74 5G packs a quad-rear camera setup that includes 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch cut out located at the top left corner of the screen.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A74 5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will presumably support some form of fast charging.

Oppo A74 5G images on the retailer's website show slim bezels on three sides with a relatively thicker bezel on the bottom. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner can be seen as well.

