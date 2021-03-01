Technology News
Oppo A74 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Tipped to Have 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11: Report

Oppo A74 5G may come with Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box, as per the alleged US FCC listing.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 March 2021 18:32 IST
Oppo A74 5G will be a successor to the Oppo A73 (above) from October 2020

Highlights
  • Oppo A74 5G could launch soon
  • Oppo has not shared any information on the phone
  • Oppo A74 4G could launch with support for 33W fast charging

Oppo A74 5G has been reportedly spotted on multiple certification websites suggesting an imminent launch. The phone is one of the many Oppo A-series phones that the company is preparing to launch and there seem to be both a 4G and a 5G variant of the Oppo A74. The Oppo A74 5G is said to come with model number CPH2197 and has been spotted on NBTC certification website, as well as US FCC, TKDN, and the Global Certification Forum (GCF) website.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, an Oppo phone with model number CPH2197 has been spotted on NBTC website. This is believed to be the Oppo A74 5G but there are no specifications in the listing. The same model number also appeared in an FCC listing stating the phone may run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The listing adds that the model thought tp be the Oppo A74 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery, and we can expect support for some form of fast charging. As per the report, the phone has also appeared on GCF and TKDN websites. With these many certifications under its belt, the Oppo A74 5G could launch soon.

The report adds that the 4G variant of the Oppo A74 that comes with model number CPH2219 has previously been spotted on China Quality Certification (CQC) website, EEC, Indonesia TKDN, Indonesia Telecom, and Wi-Fi Alliance certification websites. The phone is said to come with support for 33W fast charging. Both the models may come with dual-band Wi-Fi as well.

As of now, Oppo has not shared any information on the Oppo A74 but details about the specifications can be expected in the near future, owing to the different certification website listings. These listings were spotted by MySmartPrice and Gadgets 360 could not independently verify them.

The company recently teased the Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro for the Indian market and these phones will also be launched soon. Similarly, the Oppo Find X3 has also been tipped to launch on March 11. This could be a busy month for Oppo.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Vineet Washington
