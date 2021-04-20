Technology News
loading

Oppo A74 5G India Launch Today at 12 Noon: See Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo A74 5G is teased to come with a price tag of under Rs. 20,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 April 2021 07:30 IST
Oppo A74 5G India Launch Today at 12 Noon: See Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo A74 5G in India could come with different specifications than the model launched in other markets

Highlights
  • Oppo A74 5G India launch is happening today
  • The Oppo phone is expected to come with a 90Hz display
  • Oppo A74 5G was launched in Cambodia and Thailand earlier this month

Oppo A74 5G India launch is set for today, April 20. The Oppo phone is teased to come with a hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Although Oppo launched the Oppo A74 5G in markets including Cambodia and Thailand earlier this month, the phone launching in India is rumoured to have some differences in terms of specifications. The Oppo A74 5G debuted in the two South Asian markets alongside its 4G model. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and a quad rear camera setup.

Oppo A74 5G India launch timing

The Oppo A74 5G launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) today. The phone has already been teased on Amazon through a dedicated listing. However, it is still unclear if there will be a livestream for the launch.

Oppo A74 5G price in India

Oppo A74 5G price in India will be under Rs. 20,000, as confirmed by Oppo through a press note last week.

The Oppo A74 5G is available in Thailand at THB 8,999 (roughly Rs. 21,600) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that comes in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour options.

Oppo A74 5G specifications (expected)

The Oppo A74 5G will come with a 90Hz Hyper-color screen that features a hole-punch design, as teased by the company recently. The phone also appears to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, the rest of its specifications of the India variant of the Oppo A74 5G are yet to be revealed.

A tipster recently suggested that the Oppo A74 5G in India will have an LCD panel over the AMOLED display that featured on the model available in other South Asian markets. The phone is also tipped to have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors instead of a quad camera setup. It may also include an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Oppo A74 5G launched elsewhere has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Nevertheless, the India variant of the Oppo A74 5G is speculated to have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC as its debut variant. The smartphone is also said to have the same 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A74 5G price in India, Oppo A74 5G specifications, Oppo A74 5G, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
How to Switch From Jio Prepaid to Postpaid
Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera Scores Same as Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Google Pixel 5: DxOMark

Related Stories

Oppo A74 5G India Launch Today at 12 Noon: See Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  2. The Best Movies on Netflix
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  4. Dogecoin Jumps 160 Percent in 24 Hours. Elon Musk Reminds of His Prediction
  5. Realme Q3 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 22 Launch
  6. Here’s What to Expect at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
  7. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  8. Elon Musk Has Always Been a Little Weird, His Teenage Photo Proves
  9. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  10. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A74 5G India Launch Today at 12 Noon: See Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Shang-Chi Trailer Introduces Marvel’s First Asian Superhero
  3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera Scores Same as Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Google Pixel 5: DxOMark
  4. Google Chrome 90 New Feature to Allow Creating Links to Specific Sections of Webpage
  5. NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful
  6. Elon Musk's Photo From When He Was 17 Shows the Tech CEO's Quirky Side Started Young
  7. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp Says Two Outdated Software Bugs Addressed After CERT-in Warns User Data at Risk
  9. Poco M2 Reloaded India Launch Set on April 21, Will Retail on Flipkart
  10. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com