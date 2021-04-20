Oppo A74 5G India launch is set for today, April 20. The Oppo phone is teased to come with a hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Although Oppo launched the Oppo A74 5G in markets including Cambodia and Thailand earlier this month, the phone launching in India is rumoured to have some differences in terms of specifications. The Oppo A74 5G debuted in the two South Asian markets alongside its 4G model. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and a quad rear camera setup.

Oppo A74 5G India launch timing

The Oppo A74 5G launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) today. The phone has already been teased on Amazon through a dedicated listing. However, it is still unclear if there will be a livestream for the launch.

Oppo A74 5G price in India

Oppo A74 5G price in India will be under Rs. 20,000, as confirmed by Oppo through a press note last week.

The Oppo A74 5G is available in Thailand at THB 8,999 (roughly Rs. 21,600) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that comes in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour options.

Oppo A74 5G specifications (expected)

The Oppo A74 5G will come with a 90Hz Hyper-color screen that features a hole-punch design, as teased by the company recently. The phone also appears to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, the rest of its specifications of the India variant of the Oppo A74 5G are yet to be revealed.

A tipster recently suggested that the Oppo A74 5G in India will have an LCD panel over the AMOLED display that featured on the model available in other South Asian markets. The phone is also tipped to have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors instead of a quad camera setup. It may also include an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Oppo A74 5G launched elsewhere has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Nevertheless, the India variant of the Oppo A74 5G is speculated to have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC as its debut variant. The smartphone is also said to have the same 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

