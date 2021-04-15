Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A74 5G India Launch Tipped for Last Week of April, May Be Priced Less Than Rs. 20,000

Oppo A74 5G India Launch Tipped for Last Week of April, May Be Priced Less Than Rs. 20,000

Oppo A74 5G India variant may have slightly different specifications than the model launched in other South Asian countries.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 April 2021 12:53 IST
Oppo A74 5G India Launch Tipped for Last Week of April, May Be Priced Less Than Rs. 20,000

Oppo A74 5G may be launched only via offline channels in India

Highlights
  • Oppo A74 5G is powered by Snapdragon 480SoC
  • The India-bound smartphone may pack a triple rear camera setup
  • Oppo A74 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery

Oppo A74 5G may be launched in India in the last week of April, as per a tipster, who also shared the specifications of the India-bound handset. The Indian variant of Oppo A74 5G could be different from the model launched in other South Asian markets like Cambodia and Thailand. These differences may include a triple rear camera as compared to the quad rear camera of the already-launched model, and 8-megapixel selfie camera as compared to the 16-megapixel front camera on the phone that has been launched in select regions.

Oppo A74 5G price in India (expected)

Oppo A74 5G could be priced under Rs. 20,000, as per a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav. He also claims that the smartphone will be launched in offline markets. In comparison, the 5G variant of Oppo A74 is priced at THB 8,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000) in Thailand. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options — Fluid Black and Space Silver, and in sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. There is no information about the colour options that will make their way to India. Rumour mill suggests that Oppo may launch the smartphone in 6GB + 128GB storage configuration in the country.

Oppo A74 5G specifications (expected)

Most of the specifications of the India-bound Oppo A74 5G are the same as the one launched in Cambodia and Thailand. As per a different tweet by Yadav, the India variant could run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It may sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. However, the tipster says that the Indian variant may feature an LCD display. Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The India variant is also expected to come with the same processor.

For photos and videos, Oppo A74 5G packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel sensor. However, the Indian variant may get the rear camera configuration that is similar to the 4G variant. At the front, the handset may come with an 8-megapixel sensor, that is a downgrade from the 16-megapixel camera in the ones launched in other South Asian regions.

The Oppo A74 5G model that has already been launched has connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and pedometer. There is no information about sensors on the India-bound model. Furthermore, the smartphone is claimed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, that is the same as the one launched in Thailand and Cambodia.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A74 5G, Oppo A74 5G Price in India, Oppo A74 5G Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme 8 5G Supersonic Blue Variant Teased, Reportedly Spotted in Google Play Console Listing

Related Stories

Oppo A74 5G India Launch Tipped for Last Week of April, May Be Priced Less Than Rs. 20,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Poco M3 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  3. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Getting March Security Patch With Bug Fixes
  4. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India
  5. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  6. Watch the New F9 Trailer in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil
  7. Realme 8 5G Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Expected April 22 India Launch
  8. Apple Won’t Launch an iPhone mini in 2022 Lineup: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Asus ROG Phone 5 India Pre-Orders Start Today at Noon via Flipkart
  10. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Get Redesigned, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A74 5G India Launch Tipped for Last Week of April, May Be Priced Less Than Rs. 20,000
  2. Realme 8 5G Supersonic Blue Variant Teased, Reportedly Spotted in Google Play Console Listing
  3. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings
  4. Anker PowerConf C300 HD Webcam, S500 Portable Conference Speaker Launched to Help Improve Remote Working
  5. Chrome 90 Rolling Out With AV1 Codec for Optimised Video Conferencing, More Improvements
  6. Dell Spins Off Cloud Computing Software Maker VMware Stake, Generating Up to $9.7 Billion to Pay Down Debt
  7. Uber Expects Employees to Return to Office by September 13
  8. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) With Enhanced ANC, Smaller Design Launched
  9. Facebook Faces Inquiry by Irish Watchdog Over Data Leak of Over 500 Million Users
  10. TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, TCL 20L+, TCL 20S, TCL Fold ‘n Roll Smartphones Unveiled: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com