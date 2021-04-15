Oppo A74 5G may be launched in India in the last week of April, as per a tipster, who also shared the specifications of the India-bound handset. The Indian variant of Oppo A74 5G could be different from the model launched in other South Asian markets like Cambodia and Thailand. These differences may include a triple rear camera as compared to the quad rear camera of the already-launched model, and 8-megapixel selfie camera as compared to the 16-megapixel front camera on the phone that has been launched in select regions.

Oppo A74 5G price in India (expected)

Oppo A74 5G could be priced under Rs. 20,000, as per a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav. He also claims that the smartphone will be launched in offline markets. In comparison, the 5G variant of Oppo A74 is priced at THB 8,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000) in Thailand. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options — Fluid Black and Space Silver, and in sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. There is no information about the colour options that will make their way to India. Rumour mill suggests that Oppo may launch the smartphone in 6GB + 128GB storage configuration in the country.

Oppo A74 5G specifications (expected)

Most of the specifications of the India-bound Oppo A74 5G are the same as the one launched in Cambodia and Thailand. As per a different tweet by Yadav, the India variant could run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It may sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. However, the tipster says that the Indian variant may feature an LCD display. Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The India variant is also expected to come with the same processor.

For photos and videos, Oppo A74 5G packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel sensor. However, the Indian variant may get the rear camera configuration that is similar to the 4G variant. At the front, the handset may come with an 8-megapixel sensor, that is a downgrade from the 16-megapixel camera in the ones launched in other South Asian regions.

The Oppo A74 5G model that has already been launched has connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and pedometer. There is no information about sensors on the India-bound model. Furthermore, the smartphone is claimed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, that is the same as the one launched in Thailand and Cambodia.

