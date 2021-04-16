Technology News
Oppo A74 5G India Launch Date Set for April 20, Oppo A54 to Debut on April 19

Oppo A74 5G price in India may come under Rs. 20,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 April 2021 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Oppo A74 5G Indian variant has been teased on Amazon

Highlights
  • Oppo A74 5G India launch date has been revealed
  • Oppo A54 launch in India has been confirmed by Flipkart
  • Oppo A74 5G was recently launched in Cambodia and Thailand

Oppo A74 5G is set to launch in India on April 20, Amazon has revealed through a dedicated listing. The Indian variant of the Oppo A74 5G is speculated to be different from the model that the Chinese company launched in markets including Cambodia and Thailand earlier this month. In addition to the Oppo A74 5G, the company is launching the Oppo A54 in the Indian market on April 19. Flipkart has created a microsite for the Oppo A54 that reveals its launch date in the country.

Oppo A74 5G India launch details

Amazon has created the listing for the Oppo A74 5G that's currently accessible through its mobile app. The listing carries an image that shows the front of the smartphone and reveals that it will debut at 12pm (noon) on April 20.

oppo a74 5g listing image amazon Oppo A74 5G

Oppo A74 5G has been listed on the Amazon India mobile app

 

Oppo A74 5G price in India (expected)

The Oppo A74 5G was launched in Cambodia and Thailand earlier this month with a price tag of THB 8,999 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, the Indian variant of the Oppo A74 5G is rumoured to be different from what was launched in other Southeast Asian markets. It will be priced under Rs. 20,000, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav. The phone is also said to have Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple colour options.

Oppo A74 5G specifications (expected)

The India variant of the Oppo A74 5G is expected to have many similarities with the one launched recently. However, on the differences part, tipster Yadav recently claimed that the upcoming phone will feature an 90Hz LCD panel. This is unlike the original Oppo A74 5G that has an AMOLED display in 6.5-inch size and with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution. The phone is also said to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A74 5G is tipped to have a triple rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well as two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone will also come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. In contrast, the existing Oppo A74 5G has a quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The Oppo A74 5G in India is said to have the same 5,000mAh battery that is there on the existing model, along with 18W fast charging support.

Oppo A54 India launch details

Oppo A54 launch in India is scheduled for 12pm (noon) on April 19, according to the microsite available on Flipkart. The phone is also teased to have a 5,000mAh battery and come with a hole-punch display design.

Oppo A54 price in India (expected)

Oppo A54 price in India is yet to be revealed. However, the phone was launched in Indonesia late last month with a price tag of IDR 2,695,000 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Indonesia. A similar pricing could be considered for the Indian variant.

Oppo A54 specifications

Unlike the Oppo A74 5G, the Oppo A54 is expected to have the same specifications in India that were debuted with its Indonesian variant. The phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage.

oppo a54 listing image flipkart Oppo A54

Oppo A54 India launch date is set for April 19
Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

The Oppo A54 features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for bokeh shots. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Oppo has provided a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Oppo A54 measures 163.6x75.7x8.4mm and weighs 192 grams.



Oppo A54

Oppo A54

Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
