Oppo A74 4G has surfaced in a Google Play Console listing showing some of the specifications. The phone is said to come in a 5G and a 4G variant, and there have been some leaks for both of them. The Oppo A74 4G is said to come with the Snapdragon 662 SoC and have a full-HD+ display. The listing also suggests the phone will come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. Additionally, a leaked poster for the Oppo A74 also shows off some of the specifications that can be expected from the phone.

Oppo A74 4G specifications (expected)

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Oppo A74 has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing that shows off some of its specifications. The phone has been listed with model number OP4F11L1 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU. It has 6GB of RAM and a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. The Oppo A74 4G may come with Android 11 out of the box.

Additionally, the leaked poster shared by MySmartPrice, citing a tipster with the pseudonym Vebago on Weibo, shows the Oppo A74 will come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is said to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and run ColorOS 11.1, which is based on Android 11. There may be a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there may be a 16-megapixel camera sensor housed in a hole-punch cut out located at the top left corner of the screen. The Oppo A74 could be 7.95mm thick and weigh 175 grams.

Interestingly, a phone believed to be the Oppo A74 5G was spotted in a Geekbench listing with the Snapdragon 480 SoC which is an entry-level 5G chispet. It was listed with 6GB of RAM and Android 11. The 5G variant has allegedly made its way to NBTC, US FCC, TKDN, and the Global Certification Forum (GFC) website. It may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

As of now, Oppo has not shared any information on the Oppo A74 but judging by the leaks, it could launch soon.

