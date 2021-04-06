Oppo A74 and Oppo A74 5G have been quietly launched unveiled in select regions. The 4G variant of Oppo A74 is listed on the company's Cambodia website while the 5G variant is listed on a couple of e-retailer's websites in Thailand. Oppo A74 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC while Oppo A74 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The 4G variant has a triple rear camera setup while the 5G variant has a quad rear camera setup.

Oppo A74, Oppo A74 5G price, availability

Oppo A74 4G has been listed on the official Oppo Cambodia website but its pricing has not been shared. However, the Shopee listing in the Philippines shows the phone is priced at PHP 11,999 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It is currently up for pre-orders in Midnight Blue and Prism Black colour options. The website states shipping will start in 7 days.

The 5G variant of Oppo A74 is listed on Shopee and Lazada in Thailand for THB 8,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000). There are two colour options — Fluid Black and Space Silver for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is already available for purchase.

As of yet, Oppo has not officially shared details on the international availability for Oppo A74.

Oppo A74, Oppo A74 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A74 runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, 92 percent DCI-P3 and 100 percent sRGB coverage, 409ppi pixel density, and up to 800 nits peak brightness. The 5G variant gets a slightly larger 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Oppo A74 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC while the 5G model is powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC. They come with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, Oppo A74 4G packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Oppo A74 5G, however, gets a quad rear camera setup that adds an additional 8-megapixel sensor. At the front, both phones come with 16-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and pedometer. Both the Oppo A74 variants pack 5,000mAh batteries but the 4G variant supports 33W fast charging while the 5G variant supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the 4G variant measures 160.3x73.8x7.95mm and weighs 175 grams whereas the 5G variant measures 162.9x74.7x8.4mm.

