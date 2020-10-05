Oppo A73 has been unveiled in Tunisia as the latest smartphone in the company's A-series. Oppo listed the phone on its Tunisia website without any official announcement. The Oppo A73 is a rebranded version of the Oppo F17, which was launched in India last month. Pricing details of the phone are not available yet, but it will be offered in two colour variants. Key specifications of the Oppo A73 include a quad rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Oppo A73 availability

The latest Oppo phone will be offered in two colour variants – Navy Blue and Classic Silver. So far, no further details about Oppo A73 launching in other countries have emerged. Although the Oppo A73 price hasn't been disclosed yet, it is expected to be available for purchase in Tunisia very soon.

The phone is pretty much identical to the Oppo F17, which was launched in India last month starting at Rs. 17,990. The two phones differ in the colours they are offered in, with the Oppo F17 being offered in Dynamic Orange in addition to the other two colours. There is also an 8GB RAM variant of the Oppo F17, while the Oppo A73 is offered only in a 6GB RAM model.

Oppo A73 specifications

Like to Oppo F17, the Oppo A73 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display, with a refresh rate up to 60Hz. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A73 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card.

Coming to the optics, Oppo A73 has a quad rear camera setup, including a 16-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8- megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel depth cameras with f/2.4 apertures. It has a 16-megapixel camera in the front with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a 4,015mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. It has an embedded optical fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options for the Oppo A73 include Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 159.8 x 72.9 x 7.45mm, and weighs 163 grams.

