Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A72 5G Specifications Tipped by Purported Geekbench Listing, 8GB RAM and MediaTek SoC Spotted

Oppo A72 5G Specifications Tipped by Purported Geekbench Listing, 8GB RAM and MediaTek SoC Spotted

Oppo A72 5G is tipped to be powered by the yet unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 20 July 2020 15:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A72 5G Specifications Tipped by Purported Geekbench Listing, 8GB RAM and MediaTek SoC Spotted

Oppo A72 5G will reportedly come with the model number PDYM20

Highlights
  • Oppo A72 5G is listed with 8GB RAM, Android 10
  • Its price will reportedly start at roughly Rs. 18,300
  • Oppo is yet to confirm the development of Oppo A72 5G

Oppo A72 5G smartphone is thought to have been listed on the benchmarking website, Geekbench, with the model number PDYM20. The same model number was recently spotted on a China Telecom database that lists the device as Oppo A72 5G. According to the Geekbench listing, the Oppo phone, rumoured to be the Oppo A72 5G, packs 8GB RAM and an octa-core MediaTek processor. The base frequency of the processor is highlighted as 2.0GHz. At the moment, Oppo is yet to confirm the development of Oppo A72 5G. More details from the company are expected in the coming days.

The Geekbench listing further tips that the Oppo phone (rumoured to be Oppo A72 5G) runs on Android 10. The smartphone is said to be powered by octa-core "MT6853" SoC that is further speculated to be the codename of the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The Oppo PDYM20 scores 513 points and 1,659 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, according to Geekbench. As mentioned earlier, it is listed with 8GB RAM.

Oppo A72 5G price, specifications (expected)

Last week, the Oppo A72 5G surfaced on a database managed by Chinese operator China Telecom, tipping the phone's key specifications along with its pricing.

As per the database, the phone's price starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,300) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage option. Its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models are said to cost CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,400) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,600), respectively.

Additionally, the listing claims that the Oppo A72 5G runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Its triple rear camera setup is said to include 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The phone will reportedly house an 8-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout on the front panel for selfies and video calling. Lastly, it is hinted that the Oppo A72 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery. 

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A72 5G, Oppo A72 5G specifications, Oppo A72 5G price, Oppo A72, Oppo PDYM20, Oppo
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Vodafone Idea Launches eSIM Support in India, Initially Limited for iPhone Users
Oppo A72 5G Specifications Tipped by Purported Geekbench Listing, 8GB RAM and MediaTek SoC Spotted
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Buds Price Teased Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  4. OnePlus Buds May Come in Black, Blue, and White Colour Options
  5. Realme 6i to Launch in India on Friday, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  6. Vodafone Idea Now Lets You Opt for an eSIM
  7. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  9. Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale in India on July 29, Price Revealed
  10. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K7 5G Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 30W Charging Support
  2. Oppo A72 5G Specifications Tipped by Purported Geekbench Listing, 8GB RAM and MediaTek SoC Spotted
  3. Vodafone Idea Launches eSIM Support in India, Initially Limited for iPhone Users
  4. Amazon Says Exports From India-Based Sellers Cross $2 Billion
  5. OnePlus 8 Series Gets OxygenOS Update With OnePlus Buds Integration, New Lockscreen Clock Styles, More
  6. OnePlus Buds Price Set Under $100, Company Reveals Through a Teaser
  7. Facebook Tells Delhi High Court It Has Fake News, Hate Speech Detection Measures in Place
  8. Boult Audio TrueBuds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499
  9. Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale on July 29 via Flipkart, Amazfit India Site; Price Revealed
  10. Redmi AirDots 2 True Wireless Earphones With 12 Hours Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.0 Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com