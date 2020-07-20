Oppo A72 5G smartphone is thought to have been listed on the benchmarking website, Geekbench, with the model number PDYM20. The same model number was recently spotted on a China Telecom database that lists the device as Oppo A72 5G. According to the Geekbench listing, the Oppo phone, rumoured to be the Oppo A72 5G, packs 8GB RAM and an octa-core MediaTek processor. The base frequency of the processor is highlighted as 2.0GHz. At the moment, Oppo is yet to confirm the development of Oppo A72 5G. More details from the company are expected in the coming days.

The Geekbench listing further tips that the Oppo phone (rumoured to be Oppo A72 5G) runs on Android 10. The smartphone is said to be powered by octa-core "MT6853" SoC that is further speculated to be the codename of the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The Oppo PDYM20 scores 513 points and 1,659 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, according to Geekbench. As mentioned earlier, it is listed with 8GB RAM.

Oppo A72 5G price, specifications (expected)

Last week, the Oppo A72 5G surfaced on a database managed by Chinese operator China Telecom, tipping the phone's key specifications along with its pricing.

As per the database, the phone's price starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,300) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage option. Its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models are said to cost CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,400) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,600), respectively.

Additionally, the listing claims that the Oppo A72 5G runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Its triple rear camera setup is said to include 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The phone will reportedly house an 8-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout on the front panel for selfies and video calling. Lastly, it is hinted that the Oppo A72 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery.

