Oppo A72 5G With Dimensity 720 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A72 5G packs a 4,040mAh battery which less than the 5,000mAh present in the 4G variant.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 July 2020 14:44 IST
Oppo A72 5G packs three cameras on the back

Highlights
  • Oppo A72 5G launched in China
  • The phone comes with several changes compared to the 4G model
  • Oppo A72 5G is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,200)

Oppo A72 5G has been launched by the company in China following the 4G variant that launched in June. The phone was spotted in multiple listings and has now been made official. The Oppo A72 5G not only comes with a 5GB modem but also carries some other changes compared to the 4G model. The phone is powered by a MediaTek processor instead of the Snapdragon 665 in the 4G variant. This new model also comes with a high refresh rate screen compared to the standard 60Hz on the non-5G variant. Oppo A72 5G packs a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch design for the selfie camera.

Oppo A72 5G price

The Oppo A72 5G comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB configuration that is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,200). It has three colour options namely, Neon, Oxygen Violet, and Simple Black (translated). It is currently up for pre-order on the official Oppo China website.

As of now, there is no information on pricing and availability in international markets.

Oppo A72 5G specifications

The Oppo A72 5G runs ColorOS 7.2 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90.5 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Dimensity 720 SoC that supports 5G and has 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, there are three on the back of the Oppo A72 5G including a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor witn an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white camera. They are arranged in a square module that also houses the flash. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor housed in hole-punch deign.

For storage, you get 128GB onboard on the Oppo A72 5G. The battery present in the phone is 4,040mAh and comes with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Oppo A72 5G include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The phone is just 7.9mm thick and weighs 175 grams.

 

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Oppo A72 5G

Oppo A72 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4040mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A72 5G, Oppo A72 5G price, Oppo A72 5G specifications
YouTube Plans to Cut Down Recommendations of Hindi Videos Spreading Conspiracy Theories

