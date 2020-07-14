Oppo A72 5G has surfaced on a database managed by Chinese operator China Telecom, suggesting the phone's key specifications along with its pricing. As the name suggests, the new Oppo smartphone appears to be a 5G variant of the Oppo A72 that was launched in the UK last month. However, unlike the quad rear camera setup on the Oppo A72, the Oppo A72 5G is listed with triple rear cameras. It is also important to note that the company is yet to confirm the development of the Oppo A72 5G.

The China Telecom website that was first spotted by GizmoChina lists the Oppo A72 5G with the model number PDYM20. Earlier in July, an Oppo phone with the same model number appeared on China's regulatory body TENAA's website in three storage models. It was reported that the model number belonged to Oppo Reno 10X Mark 2.

Oppo A72 5G price (expected)

As per the latest listing, the Oppo A72 5G price will start at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,300) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage option. Its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage models are expected to be launched at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,400) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,600), respectively. The phone is said to come in Oxygen Purple, Neon Purple, and Simple Black colour options.

The website also claims that the phone will hit the market on July 31, but as mentioned, Oppo is yet to confirm the development of Oppo A72 5G.

Oppo A72 specifications (expected)

As per the listing, the dual-SIM Oppo A52 5G runs on Android 10, most likely with ColorOS on top. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek processor (MT6853V), paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, as per the listing.

Its triple rear camera setup is said to include 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The phone will also reportedly house an 8-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout on the front panel for selfies and video calling. The Oppo A72 5G will likely come with dual-mode 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

The listing does not include the battery specifications; however, the TENAA site had indicated that the Oppo phone would carry a 4,000mAh battery.

