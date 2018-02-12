Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo A71 (2018) With AI-Powered Selfie Experience Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
, 12 February 2018
Oppo A71 (2018) has been launched in India just days after its initial availability in Pakistan. The new smartphone, which is the successor of the last year's Oppo A71, is available with a price tag of Rs. 9,990 and is already available for purchase through Flipkart. It will soon go on sale through Amazon and Snapdeal. It comes in Gold and Black colour options. Last month, Oppo announced a price cut on the original Oppo A71 in the country that brought it to as low as Rs. 9,999. The smartphone was debuted in the Indian market originally in September last year at a price of Rs. 12,990 following its initial listing in Pakistan and Malaysia.

As an upgrade over last year's model, the Oppo A71 (2018) comes with an AI Beauty Recognition Technology that is claimed to be based on a global image database to beautify the key areas on a face. There is a proprietary Bokeh effect as well to blur the background on your selfie shorts using a built-in smart arithmetic optimisation to distinguish foreground subjects. Additionally, the handset has a Multi-Frame Denoising Technology and Ultra HD Technology. The latter takes multiple consecutive images and combines them to render images of up to 32-megapixel resolution.

Oppo A71 (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A71 (2018) runs Android 7.1 Nougat-based ColorOS 3.2 and features a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) TFT display that comes with the traditional 16:9 aspect ration. There is a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. Notably, the global version of the Oppo A71 (2018), which was previously unveiled in Pakistan, is available with 2GB of RAM. On the part of optics, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash, and a 5-megapixel camera sensor is available on the front with f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo A71 (2018) has 16GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. There is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, e-compass, and a proximity sensor. The handset packs a 3000mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 15 hours of continuous video watching or 19 hours of mixed usage on a single charge. Besides, it measures 148.1x73.8x7.6mm and weighs 137 grams.

"We have been leading the Selfie industry in the Indian market with our products for which we have received an overwhelming appreciation, especially from the youth. With the launch of OPPO A71(3GB), equipped with AI Beauty Technology and stronger performance we are confident to take our efforts a step-ahead in our selfie journey," said Will Yang, Brand Director, Oppo India.

