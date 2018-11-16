Oppo A7 has quietly gone official. The smartphone is listed to pack a 4,230mAh battery, a dual camera setup at the back, offer varied gradient colour options, and an AI selfie camera. The Oppo A7 has a 3.5mm audio jack, USB OTG support, and runs on the company's ColorOS 5.2 skin. The smartphone has been listed in China and Nepal both, with sales in China beginning from November 22.

Oppo A7 price

The Oppo A7 smartphone is now official in China and Nepal. In China, it is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for its sole 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and is available in Fresh Powder, Lake Light Green, and Amber Gold colour options. The device is set to go on sale in China from November 22, and registrations for the same have begun on the Oppo website.

The smartphone is available to buy in Nepal, and is priced at NPR 35,790 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 3GB RAM +32GB storage option. In Nepal, it is only available in two variants - Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue.

Oppo A7 specifications

The Oppo A7runs on ColorOS 5.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and screen-to-body ratio of 88.3 percent, and a waterdrop-style notch. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with, 3GB/ 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage. Storage will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The RAM and storage options vary in different regions, and in China only the 4GB RAM option has been launched. While Oppo has yet to list the screen resolution itself, a Nepali site claims it is 720x1520 pixels, which matches previous leaks.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A7 bears a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. Previous leaks suggest that the horizontally stacked dual rear camera setup sport a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture). However, all specs should be revealed on the day of the sale. Officially, connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 4,230mAh battery under the hood, the dimensions are at 155.9x75.4x8.1mm, and the Oppo A7 weighs 168 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.