Oppo A7 with a waterdrop notch design has been launched in India. The smartphone that first arrived in China earlier this month is available for purchase through Flipkart and Amazon. It sports a 19:9 display and is powered by an octa-core SoC. Also, the handset comes in Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue colour options and comes with a mirrored texture back. Oppo has additionally provided an anti-reflective coating to increase the overall screen brightness by 35 percent. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera that supports an HDR mode. On the back, there is a dual rear camera setup that includes a five-piece lens and works with an artificial intelligence (AI) backed beauty technology.

Oppo A7 price in India

The Oppo A7 price in India has been set at Rs. 16,990 for its sole 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. It is available to purchase via Flipkart and Amazon India. The company announced the launch via a tweet on Monday. On Flipkart, customers can also avail up to Rs. 14,900 off in lieu of their old smartphones. Also, the online marketplace is offering no-cost EMI at Rs. 1,888. Amazon India on the other hand lists exchange discounts up to Rs. 12,500, and EMIs starting at Rs. 800 a month. The handset comes in Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue colour options. To recall, the Oppo A7 was recently launched in China and Nepal.

Oppo A7 specifications

The Oppo A7 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 and features a 6.2-inch In-Cell HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and an 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB RAM. The phone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo has provided 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A7 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 155.9x75.4x8.1mm.

