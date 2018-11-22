Oppo A7 Price in India Tipped to Be Rs. 16,990 Ahead of Imminent Launch

Oppo A7 was recently launched in Nepal and China. Soon after, the company began teasing the India launch of the smartphone. For now, we don't have a confirmed launch date of the smartphone. But ahead of that, an established Mumbai-based retailer has revealed the Oppo A7 price in India. To recall, the Oppo A7's biggest highlights are its 4,230mAh battery, its dual rear camera setup, and large 6.2-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It also features a contoured finish on its body, and will be available in Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue colour variants.

Oppo A7 Pro price in India (rumoured)

According to Mahesh Telecom, the Oppo A7 price in India will be set at Rs. 16,990, though for now it is unclear which variant the retailer is referring to. The Oppo India site lists two variants of the Oppo A7 - 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage and 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage. In Nepal, only a 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant was listed at NPR 35,790 (roughly Rs. 22,200), while in China only a 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant was listed, priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,500).

Oppo A7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A7 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A7 comes with a dual camera setup at the back. There is a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Notably, the Oppo A7 comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), though China also lists a 64GB inbuilt storage option.

Connectivity options in the Oppo A7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The phone is fuelled by a 4,230mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 155.9x75.4x8.1mm, and weighs 168 grams.